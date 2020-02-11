GREENSBURG - Aspen Place Health Campus, a Trilogy Health Services senior living community in Greensburg, Indiana, recently hosted a blood drive in partnership with the American Red Cross.
Twenty-six donors participated in the blood drive, and of that number, three donated blood for the first time. As a result of the 28 units of blood that were collected, 84 potential lives could be saved.
“Whether it’s for our residents or our communities, service towards others is the heart of all that we do at Aspen Place,” commented Shaun Steele, Area Executive Director. “Thank you to our friends and families from home, as well as the American Red Cross, for helping make such an incredible contribution towards those in need.”
The American Red Cross shelters, feeds and provides emotional support to victims of disasters; supplies about 40 percent of the nation's blood; teaches skills that save lives; provides international humanitarian aid; and supports military members and their families. The Red Cross is a not-for-profit organization that depends on volunteers and the generosity of the American public to perform its mission.
For more information, visit redcross.org or cruzrojaamericana.org, or visit them on Twitter at @RedCross.
To learn more about Aspen Place, contact the campus by calling 812-527-2222 or visit www.aspenplacehc.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.