CARTHAGE – If you enjoy music, there are several free upcoming events in Carthage to add to your calendar. If you are not musical, no problem! The events need audience members as well as performers!
On May 27, the Marick Event Center (300 Third Street, Carthage) is hosting an Open Jam from 6 to 8 p.m. Pending on which musicians attend, we are treated to a variety of music genres such as soft rock, gospel, and country. Mike Shepard has also been bringing his karaoke machine for anyone who would like to sing for the crowd. We never know who will be entertaining us, but we always have a good time! Light refreshments are also available.
The Kids of Carthage will be hosting an Open Gospel Jam from 6 to 8 p.m. on the first and third Thursdays of the month. This jam is strictly gospel only. It will be held at the Community Center on Main Street. While admission is free, any donations will go to support the Kids of Carthage.
If you don’t have plans for Friday night or the upcoming Thursdays, please consider adding these events to your calendar!
We are looking for anyone who enjoys music in any form: playing an instrument, singing along with others, solos, or just listening to others. Everyone is welcome and wanted!
Both the Marick Event Center and the Kids of Carthage have a Facebook page if you would like more information.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.