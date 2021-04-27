Author Bill Clark local book signing
GREENSBURG – Author Bill Clark, a former pastor at Waldron United Methodist Church, will visit Rainbow Books & Gifts, 110 E. Washington Street, Greensburg, from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. May 13 for a book signing.
His entertaining short story collection “A Walk on the Sunny Side” was recently released.
Six of the 23 stories it contains are based in Indiana, mostly Central Indiana. They are stories of inspiration, humor and adventure. Thirteen of the stories are based on Clark’s true life experiences.
Some of the stories are about God, faith and country. Others are about how God can intervene in our lives.
While serving at Waldron UMC, Clark hosted a monthly gospel sing that was well attended and promoted in Greensburg and Shelbyville.
He was on the WTRE morning show every month for more than three years.
"A Walk on the Sunny Side" is Clark’s fourth book.
Last year, as a contributing writer, he had a story (“The Magic of Cats” in “Chicken Soup for the Soul.” The story is also in his new short story collection.
