Beauty surrounds us right now. We missed the beautiful leaves of Gatlinburg, but it was beautiful anyway. The week went all too fast, but at least we got to experience a lot of the area. We aren’t shoppers, so just spent the time enjoying our surroundings. But, I did find a quilt shop and bought some fabric I could never have found here. I bought a Smoky Mountain panel and the fabric to make it. I already have the piecing done, just waiting to get it quilted. I may even try to hand quilt it. I still say we have the best shop here in Greensburg.
The trees across the road from us are certainly beautiful. They are such bright orange and yellow. If the sun would ever shine, it would be even prettier! I like to see the sun going down and shining on the trees. An artist couldn’t do the job that God does. I noticed that it was snowing heavily in northern Michigan. They can keep it as far as I’ m concerned. But my calendar says this is November and we can experience anything from now through March.
It has been so cool I like to stay in at my sewing machine. I have done quite a bit of charity work, and have more to do. I can’t decide which big project to start in on so will do charity work until the spirit moves me on to something else.
Don’t forget that our Madison District retreat is November 11. I hope you made your reservation. I don’t know what the program will be, but we are assured of something great. Don’t forget to bring one item for the auction. See you there.
BUTTERNUT SQUASH CASSEROLE
1 butternut squash
1 cup sugar
1 1/2 cups milk
1 teaspoon vanilla
Pinch salt
2 tablespoons flour
3 eggs
1/4 cup butter, melted
TOPPING: 8 ounces vanilla wafers, crushed
1/2 cup butter, melted
1 cup brown sugar
Preheat oven to 450 degrees. Peel the squash with a peeler and cube. Bring a large pot of water to a boil. Add squash and cook until tender, about 15 minutes. Drain and mash. In a bowl, combine 3 cups mashed squash, sugar, milk, vanilla, salt, flour, eggs and 1/4 cup melted butter. Pour into a 9 x 13-inch dish. Bake for 45 minutes, until set. In a medium bowl, combine crushed wafers, 1/2 cup melted butter and brown sugar. Sprinkle evenly over the top of the casserole and return to the oven until lightly browned.
BUTTERNUT SQUASH SOUP
1 butternut squash
2 tablespoons butter
1 onion, diced
4 cups chicken broth
1 small apple, peeled, cored, and chopped
1/2 teaspoon thyme
1/2 teaspoon curry powder
1 cup heavy cream
Salt and pepper to taste
Croutons for garnish, if desired
Preheat oven to 400 degrees. Cut squash into 4 large pieces. Place in an oven until the squash is soft (about 1 hour). Scoop the flesh and set aside. Melt the butter in a medium pot over medium heat. Add onion and cook over medium heat until softened, about 5 minutes. Add the squash, broth, apple and spices, and simmer for about 20 minutes, or until apples are tender.
Remove from heat. Blend until smooth. Return to pot and bring back to a simmer, stir in heavy cream to taste, salt and pepper. Top with croutons, if desired.
CREAMED CORN CHICKEN THIGHS
6 boneless chicken thighs (skinless or with skin)
1/4 cup flour
1/2 teaspoon paprika
2 tablespoons butter
Corn: 2 tablespoons butter
1 small onion, chopped
2 garlic cloves, minced
3 tablespoons flour
1 cup milk
1/2 cup grated Parmesan cheese
3 cups corn kernels (fresh, frozen, or canned)
Fresh parsley, chopped, for serving
Kosher salt and freshly ground pepper, to taste
Place 1/4 cup flour and paprika in a shallow bowl. Season liberally with salt and pepper to combine. Dredge each piece of chicken in flour mixture. Meanwhile, melt the butter in a large skillet over medium-high heat. Add chicken and cook until well-browned, 2 or 3 minutes per side, working in batches if needed. Remove to a plate and keep warm. Wipe out skillet to remove any blackened bits. Add 2 tablespoons butter to skillet. Add onion and cook until soft, about 5 minutes. Add garlic and cook 1 minute more. Add flour and let cook briefly to get rid of raw flour taste, stirring constantly. Gradually add milk, again stirring constantly. Cook until thickened, then stir in corn. Return chicken thighs to pan, cover, reduce heat to medium-low and cook until chicken has cooked through, 10 – 15 minutes. Uncover and stir in heavy cream, Parmesan, and season to taste with salt and pepper. Garnish with fresh parsley and enjoy.
POTATO SOUP IN A CROCKPOT
6 to 8 potatoes, diced
2 onions, chopped
1 stalk celery,chopped
4 chicken bouillon cubed
1 tablespoon parsley flakes
4 cups water
1 teaspoon salt
Dash of pepper
2 tablespoons butter
1 13-ounce can evaporated milk
Chopped chives
Put all ingredients except last 2 into crock pot. Cover and cook on low for 10 hours or on High for 3 to 4 hours. Stir in milk the last hour.You can mash potatoes, if desired. Serve hot with chopped chives. Yield 6 – 8 servings.
