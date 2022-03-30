Old man winter just won’t leave us alone, will he? The thermometer just keeps going up, but makes a quick trip down right away. By the time you read this we will have gone up for a day and right back down. I believe March is marching out just like a roaring lion. It was so nice coming in like a gentle lamb. I enjoyed sitting on the porch for one day. Oh, well, we’ll be talking about how hot it is before long.
Don’t forget the International program that is coming up next week, April 5. Registration will begin at 5:30 with the meal at 6 and program to follow. Also, the Cultural Arts exhibit will be at the same time. It is the regular items: quilts, embroidery, paintings, etc. as well as the special project of a yard ornament. The winners will be chosen by popular vote.
CHEESECAKE CRESCENT ROLLS
2 cans crescent rolls
2 -ounce packages cream cheese, at room temperature
1½ cups sugar
1 teaspoon vanilla
¼ teaspoon salt
1 teaspoon cinnamon
½ cup butter, melted
Preheat oven to 350 degrees and grease a 9 x 13-inch baking pan with cooking spray. Unroll one can of crescent rolls and press into bottom of baking pan, pressing dough together at seams if needed. In a medium bowl, combine the cream cheese, 1 cup of the sugar, salt, and vanilla and blend with an electric mixer until smooth. Spread cream cheese mixture over top of dough. Unroll second can of crescent rolls and place on top of cream cheese layer. Pour melted butter over the top and brush to cover evenly. Mix together remaining cinnamon and sugar and sprinkle over the top. Bake until golden brown, about 30 minutes. Cool, slice along perforations into triangles and enjoy!
APPLE FRITTER PULL-APART BREAD
2 8-count tubes of cinnamon rolls
½ cup unsalted butter,softened
½ teaspoon vanilla
2 large apples, peeled and grated
2 teaspoons cinnamon
1/3 cup sugar
Glaze: ½ cup powdered sugar
1 – 3 tablespoons cream or milk
Preheat oven to 350 degrees and grease a loaf pan with non-stick spray. Set aside. Remove cinnamon rolls and stretch out until they become flat like a pancake/ Lay them out on a parchment paper lined work surface. In a small bowl, whisk together the butter and vanilla until thoroughly combined. Spread the butter mixture evenly over each flattened cinnamon roll and then top with grated apples. In a separate small bowl,mix together the sugar and cinnamon and sprinkle evenly over the apples. Layer cinnamon rolls in stacks of 3 or 4. Once all rolls are stacked, transfer each stack to the loaf pan standing so no apple filling touches the ends of the pan. Cover tightly with foil and bake for 30 minutes. Remove foil and bake for 15-20 minutes more. Remove to a wire rack and let cool 10 minutes before removing from pan. While loaf cools, make the glaze by mixing powdered sugar with 1 to 3 tablespoons of milk or cream until desired consistency is reached. If you’d like a more pourable consistency, microwave for 10 seconds.
PINEAPPLE BREAD PUDDING
1 stick butter, melted
1 cup sugar
6 eggs
1½ teaspoon vanilla
6 thick slices of white bread
1 20-ounce can pineapple, drained
1/2 cup brown sugar, packed’
Grease an 8 x 8-inch baking pan.and preheat the oven to 350 degrees. In a large bowl, mix together the butter and white sugar until fully combined and airy. Beat eggs into the sugar mixture one at a time. Add the cubed bread to the bowl and stir until saturated. Transfer the mixture to the prepared baking pan and sprinkle brown sugar over the top. Bake until the top begins to brown, about 50-55 minutes.
BROWN SUGAR AND CINNAMON COOKIES
2 cups flour
2 teaspoons soda
½ teaspoon salt
3/4 teaspoon cinnamon
1½ sticks butter, room temperature
1¼ cups dark brown sugar
1 large egg
Preheat oven to 375 degrees. Line baking sheet with parchment paper. In a medium bowl, whisk together the flour, salt, soda and cinnamon. Set aside. Beat butter and sugar until smooth and creamy. Add the egg, beat well. Gradually add flour mixture and beat until mixed. Use a small cookie scoop to drop tablespoons of dough onto the baking sheets, about 2 inches apart. Bake for 8-10 minutes. Cool on wire racks. Store in airtight container.
