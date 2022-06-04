GREENSBURG — Another concert in the Jerry Williams Concert Series, a part of the local bicentennial programming, will take place at 2 p.m. Sunday in the Rebekah Park Amphitheater.
“We did so much with veterans [last week] so not many people know about this concert,” Pratt said. “The Circle City Sound is a 30 to 35 member barbershop chorus out of Indy. They’re wonderful.”
Circle City Sound embody their motto, “Inspire. Connect. Sing.” The group began in 1944 and changed names a few times before settling on Circle City Sound in 2003.
The group will perform some classic pieces, some Disney songs and some spiritual compositions.
Pratt said he hears many concert-goers express happiness at stumbling upon the event and hopes to get the word out so that locals have the Bicentennial Event Schedule (available at the Greensburg Tourism office or to print from their website, visitgreensburg.com) and are aware of all the events scheduled this year.
Jerry Williams was a long-time Greensburg schools band director whose 200+ original compositions and arrangements are still heard around the world today.
After Sunday’s performance, the next concert in the series is at 7 p.m. June 11 featuring Bluegrass Hall of Fame and Greensburg native Larry Sparks.
To volunteer for any of the events, ask questions about times or locations, or to make a contribution to the celebration, email Pratt at jopratt@greensburg.k12.in.us.
