BATESVILLE - With Christmas just around the corner, there is less and less time to shop for gifts for your loved ones.
Luckily, Batesville's many businesses provide local residents with ample holiday shopping opportunities. Below is a guide highlighing businesses selling holiday gifts in Batesville.
Bird in a Tree Boutique
Lori Rennekamp has owned her store located at 29 N. Main Street in Batesville for just over four years.
“We have a lot of unique gifts and accessories, lots of holiday ornaments, kitchen items, mugs, holiday gift bags and jewelry,” Rennekamp said. “We’ve got some locally made items, which are very popular, such as Bass Farms (goat milk products) out of Shelbyville.”
Rennekamp said shatterproof wine glasses have been popular among her customers this year. Shoppers have been buying scarves, hats and gloves as well.
The store also carries Blue Mum Soap Co. items, which are made locally.
The store doesn’t sell many products online, because Rennekamp strives to keep her business community oriented. However, COVID-19 has limited her ability to hold community fundraisers and special events and acquire certain products.
“Those are usually big sales events for me. I’ve lost out on a lot of that,” Rennekamp said. “My brands have been affected, so things have been a little harder to get.”
Bird in a Tree Boutique will promote holiday specials this year.
“We usually have something different going on everyday. We have a boutique elf. Wherever she is, the next day you get 15 percent off,” Rennekamp said. “We usually run some kind of pop-up gift card specials before Christmas. Those are things that usually get posted on our Facebook and Instagram.”
Bird in a Tree Boutique is open 10:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday, 10:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Fridays, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays and is closed Sunday through Monday.
For updates from the store, follow Bird in a Tree Boutique on Facebook and Instagram.
“We live in amazing, small communities here. People have been very supportive,” Rennekamp said. “More than ever, we appreciate you shopping local this holiday season.”
Bird in a Tree Boutique can be contacted at 812-932-2473.
Daffodilly's Flowers and Gifts
Daffodilly’s Flowers and Gifts, located at 1 E. George Street in Batesville, is owned by Jolene Struewing. The floral shop been open since 2006.
The store sells Candleberry Candles, Willow Tree figurines, the Willow Tree Nativity scene, home decorations and Christmas decorations.
This holiday season Daffodilly’s will have fresh flowers, live poinsettias and Christmas centerpieces, both live and artificial.
Daffodilly’s store hours are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to noon Saturdays and the store is closed Sundays.
The store will also offer holiday specials, which will be announced at a later date. For delivery contact 812-932-1284.
Megan’s Amazing Deals
Megan Fitzsimmons owns Megan’s Amazing Deal, which opened on October 1 of this year, at 120 S. Depot Street in Batesville.
Megan’s Amazing Deals has a variety of toys, kitchen appliances, bedding, decorations, furniture, baby essentials, electronics and more.
“Pretty much anything you could find in Walmart or Target, any of those kinds of places, we get overstock items for and then all of our items are at least 30 to 50 percent off retail,” Fitzsimmons said. “Every single day items are discounted.”
Fitzsimmons would like to remind local residents to shop small and local.
“With everything that’s been going on with COVID, a lot of businesses have taken a hit,” Fitzsimmons said.
Megan’s Amazing Deals is closed Monday through Wednesday and is open 4 to 7 p.m. Thursdays, 1 to 6 p.m. Fridays and noon to 5 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays.
Reach Megan's Amazing Deals by calling 260-210-1964.
St. Joseph’s Shop
Marian Ahern has operated St. Joseph’s Shop for 11 years. The shop is located at 374 Northside Drive in Batesville.
“Anything in this store would be a great gift, because it raises the bar for people to elevate their conscience to heavenly things and turn back to God,” Ahern said. “Everything in this shop does that plus some.”
St. Joseph’s Shop sells many items associated with religion such as books and statues.
Ahern offers daily specials on the products she sells.
“I give all kinds of discounts 24/7,” Ahern said.
Ahern deems St. Joseph's Shop as being essential, because it brings people hope during the times of COVID-19. She said her shop has improved since the COVID-19 pandemic began.
“I was closed for about three weeks and since then I’ve had the best year I’ve ever had,” Ahern said.
For more information about the store follow St. Joseph’s Shop on Facebook.
“Don’t forget me. I’m all the way down almost in Oldenburg,” Ahern said.
St. Joseph’s Shop is open Tuesday through Friday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays and is closed Sunday through Monday.
Contact St. Joseph's Shop by calling 812-932-1286.
Tri-State Artisans
Jaime Mustaine owns Tri-State Artisans, which has been open for almost 10 years. It is located at 141 Shopping Village in Batesville.
The store makes various personalized items for customers, including ornaments with people's pictures on them. It also hosts painting events.
“We have a little bit of everything,” Mustaine said. “We do custom products, all personalized custom stuff. We pretty much have the ability to do everything in house.”
The store sells engraved journals and carries handmade items such as soap, lotions, jewelry and tie dye items. It sells board games and gift cards and has virtual reality (VR) capabilities.
Mustaine thanks local residents for supporting businesses in their community. She said local businesses need the community’s help this holiday season.
For custom ornaments and more, contact Tri-State Artisans at 812-528-5748.
Walnut Street Variety Shop
Walnut Street Variety Shop is owned by Joel Ashenbaum.
The store is in the middle of its third year of business. It has been at its new location at 33 N. Main Street in Batesville for a year and a half.
“We have more gifts than anybody in the tri-state area,” Ashenbaum said. “We have over 1,000 toys, antiques and collectibles, books, we have jewelry, essential oils, incense, candles, crystals, pet themed gifts, socks, towels, coasters, wellness products, CBD oil from hemp, soaps and locations, greeting cards, almanacs from various years, baby and infant stuff and we have Burt’s Bees products. We have quite a few thousand items in the store.”
Walnut Street Variety Shop has four rooms (2,400 square feet) full of items.
“Our motto is, if you can’t find a gift in this store, you aren’t looking,” Ashenbaum said.
The store sells its items for less than online retailers. For example, it sells the full-line of Melissa and Doug toys at 10 percent off all year long.
Walnut Street Variety Shop doesn't have online shopping options, because Ashenbaum wants to promote an in-person experience.
“If they don’t feel comfortable shopping, just call and tell us what you want. We will have it ready for them and they can pay over the phone,” Ashenbaum said.
The store provides a military discount to veterans who request it.
“Support all your local businesses the best that you can,” Ashenbaum said.
Walnut Street Variety Shop is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays and is closed Sundays.
Contact the store by calling 812-932-2666.
Batesville Area Chamber of Commerce
The Batesville Area Chamber of Commerce, located at 301 Shopping Village in Batesville, has coupon books available for $6 and ornaments made by local resident Tim Weberding for $6.
The chamber also has gift certificates which support more than 160 local, small businesses.
For more information about the chamber’s holiday offerings, contact 812-934-3101.
Additional businesses
Below are more Batesville businesses where residents can purchase holiday gifts. Keep in mind, there are many more businesses in the community to support by shopping locally this holiday season.
Aunt Bea’s Gifts - 209 N. Walnut Street (812-363-6061)
The Bookshelf - 101 N. Walnut Street (812-934-5800)
The Old Schubox - 213 N. Walnut (812-363-4230)
The Sherman Shop - 35 S. Main Street (812-934-1000)
The Stitch in Time - 19 E. George Street (812-932-0174)
