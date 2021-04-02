BATESVILLE - It is with great excitement we announce the selection of Jeff Stone as the new Lead Minster at Batesville Christian Church!
Jeff brings over 40 years of ministry experience to BCC. He has been blessed with many leadership opportunities over his years of service, and we look forward to his leadership here in our community.
Jeff expressed, “My wife, Johnnie, and I love Batesville and are eager to be able to give back and help make a difference in many lives.”
Jeff will begin office hours Monday, April 19, with his pulpit ministry beginning Sunday, April 25.
We anticipate great things from this experienced leader. You are invited to visit a worship service and welcome him personally as he begins his ministry later this month.
Please visit www.batesvillechristianchurch.org for more information.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.