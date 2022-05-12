BATESVILLE - Monday, Southeastern Indiana YMCA CEO Angie Harmeyer requested and received $10,000 in Belterra funding from the Batesville City Council. The funds are for the Y's current construction project, which involves building an outdoor community sports complex.
The project is already underway and construction is visible while driving by the location.
Harmeyer said the beams are up and she expects electric conduit, painting, landscaping and concrete to be completed in the next couple of weeks.
Four pickleball courts will be housed at the complex along with two half-court basketball courts.
The facility will also feature perimeter fencing, a full shelter, a back wall and landscaping to create a windbreak along with automatic lighting.
"We hope that space is a nice 'Welcome to Batesville' space that will be utilized for all," Harmeyer said. "There's no charge to it. We do have very minor time scheduled for pickleball tournaments and summer camp play, but predominantly it is open space accessible for all."
The motion to approve the requested funding was made by Councilman Darrick Cox and it passed unanimously.
The expenditure leaves $49,000 in the Belterra Fund, according to Clerk-Treasurer Paul Gates.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.