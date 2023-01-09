BATESVILLE - Jan. 18 at 2 p.m. to DIY Hand Warmers for 3rd to 8th grade at the Batesville Memorial Public Library. Register at ebatesville.com/events.
Jan. 19 at 10 and 4 to Thur. Craft: Yarn Snowflakes for Pre-K to 2nd grade. There is also a Take and Make if you prefer to do this project at home. Register for this Batesville Memorial Public Library program at ebatesville.com/events.
Jan. 19 at 4 p.m. to Video Game Time for grades 3rd to 8th at the Batesville Memorial Public Library. Bring your own gaming device with any games you would like to play. Snacks and drinks will be provided. Register at ebatesville.com/events.
Jan. 19 at 6:30 p.m. to The Batesville Memorial Public Library Ukulele Club meets the first and third Thursday of the month.
Jan. 20 at 10 a.m. to Block Play at the Batesville Memorial Public Library on Fridays at 10 am for ages 1 to 4. Miss Sarah will have different kinds of blocks out for free play and social time!
Jan. 21 at 10 a.m. to Saturday Storytime at the Batesville Memorial Public Library for ages 3 to 6.
Jan. 23 through Jan. 28 - Puzzle Swap Week at the Batesville Memorial Public Library. Each puzzle you bring in can be swapped for a new to you puzzle to take home. Adult and kids puzzles accepted. Puzzles must have all pieces.
Jan. 23 at 10 and 11 a.m. to Mother Goose Toddler Time every Monday for ages 0 to 3 at the Batesville Memorial Public Library. This interactive session features rhymes, songs, puppets, and more.
Jan. 23 at 6:30 p.m. to Cracker Construction Teen Program at the Batesville Memorial Public Library. Come test your building skills using only Crackers and Cheez-Whiz! Register at ebatesville.com/events.
Jan. 24 at 10 2 and 6 to Storytime with Miss Sarah every Tuesday at the Batesville Memorial Public Library. This fun-filled 45 minute session incorporates books, songs, and activities. For ages 3 to 6.
Jan. 25 at 2 p.m. to Snowflake Glass Art at the Batesville Memorial Public Library for 3rd to 8th grade. Participants will create a snowflake using glass art paint on a picture frame. Register at ebatesville.com/events.
Jan. 26 at 6:30 p.m. to Story Planning / Drawing Workshop with Troy Cummings at the Batesville Memorial Public Library. Indiana author / illustrator Troy Cummings is visiting to work with 1st through 6th grade students. Come learn about the process of story generating and illustrating and then do your own planning and drawing with Troy’s guidance. Register at ebatesville.com/events.
Jan. 26 from 4 to 8 p.m. to Library Resources Sign Up Fair at the Batesville Memorial Public Library. The library offers many services that provide hours of entertainment. Stream and download music, movies, TV series, audiobooks, eBooks and magazines. Bring your personal mobile devices and get help from our knowledgeable library staff in setting up and using these services.
Jan. 27 at 10 a.m. to Block Play on Fridays at 10 a.m. for ages 1 to 4. Miss Sarah will have different kinds of blocks out for free play and social time at the Batesville Memorial Public Library.
Jan. 30 at 10 and 11 a.m. to Mother Goose Toddler Time every Monday for ages 0 to 3 at the Batesville Memorial Public Library. This interactive session features rhymes, songs, puppets, and more.
Jan. 31 at 10, 2 and 6 to Storytime with Miss Sarah every Tuesday. This fun-filled 45 minute session incorporates books, songs, and activities. For ages 3 to 6 at the Batesville Memorial Public Library.
Jan. 31 at 1 p.m. to Craft and Chat at the Batesville Memorial Public Library. Do you have a craft project you need motivation to finish? Do you get lonely working on your projects at home? Join your fellow crafters at the library for an afternoon of crafting and chatting.
