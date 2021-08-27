Sept. 1 at 4 p.m. – The BMPL Story Seekers Book Club will meet to discuss The Mysterious Howling by Mary Rose Wood and Jon Klassen. This program is for grades 3 to 8. To register, email Denean at homeschoolatebatesville.com.
Sept. 2 at 4 p.m. – Use your chemistry skills to turn liquid into a solid in our Ice Cream Party Science program for grades 3 to 8. Register at ebatesville.com/events.
Sept. 2 at 1 p.m. – The Needle Felting Class at the Batesville Memorial Public Library will meet to finish the Fox Brooch from August. Register at ebatesville.com/events.
Sept. 2 at 6:30 p.m. – The Batesville Memorial Public Library Ukulele Club will meet.
Sept. 6 – BMPL is closed for Labor Day.
Sept. 7 at 10 a.m., 11:15 a.m., or 5:30 p.m. – Storytime at the Batesville Memorial Public Library features stories, music, and dance for ages three and older. The McKinley’s will also entertain us with music and instruments for you to play along with. This program will be held in the Reading Garden, weather permitting. In case of bad weather it will be held in the Activity Lab. Register for your choice of time at ebatesville.com/events.
Sept. 9 at 6:30 p.m. – The Batesville Memorial Public Library Magic Club will meet.
Sept. 10 from 10 a.m. to noon – Ask A Lawyer at the Batesville Memorial Public Library provides volunteer lawyers via Zoom to answer questions pertaining to family law, housing, driver license issues and more. No criminal matters will be discussed. Register at ebatesville.com/events. Walk-ins allowed as time permits.
Sept. 14 at 10 a.m., 11:15 a.m. or 5:30 p.m. – Storytime at the Batesville Memorial Public Library features stories, music, and dance for ages three and older. This program will be held in the Reading Garden, weather permitting. In case of bad weather it will be held in the Activity Lab. Register for your choice of time at ebatesville.com/events.
Sept. 13 at 10 a.m. – Mother Goose at the Batesville Memorial Public Library features books, rhymes, and activities for children under the age of three and their caregiver. Register at ebatesville.com/events.
Sept. 13 at 1 or 4 p.m. – The Little Sprouts for Pre-K – 2nd grade will learn how to save tomato seeds to plant in the garden next year. They will also make a pie pan scarecrow for the garden. Register at ebatesville.com/events.
Sept. 14 at 6 p.m. – Cliff Wartman of the Cincinnati Aviation Heritage Society & Museum will visit the Batesville Memorial Public Library and present the History of Early Aviation in the Greater Cincinnati Area. For more information on this program visit ebatesville.com/events.
Sept. 14 at 1 p.m. – Knit Together at the Batesville Memorial Public Library. Interested in knitting or learning how to knit? Join us as you work on your current project or bring your own yarn and needles for help getting started. For more information, visit ebatesville.com/events.
Sept. 15 at 2 p.m. – Simple Machines at the Batesville Memorial Public Library provides opportunities to learn about the six different types of machines through play. This program is for Pre-K – 2nd grade. Register at ebatesville.com/events.
Sept. 16 at 4 p.m. – The Batesville Memorial Public Library will take slime to a whole new level by making Magnetic Slime. This program is for grades 3 to 8. Register at ebatesville.com/events.
