Nov. 16 at 2 p.m. - National Tech Game Day Homeschool program at the Batesville Memorial Public Library. Register at ebatesville.com/events to join in some online game fun. For 3rd to 8th graders and teens.
Nov. 17 at 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. - Craft Day: Ice Cream in a Bag for Pre-K to 2nd grade. Join us to learn how to make ice cream using a bag! Then enjoy your own delicious homemade ice cream. Please note this program will have dairy ingredients. Register for this Batesville Memorial Public Library program at ebatesville.com/events.
Nov. 17 at 4 p.m. - Let’s Get Cooking: Fall Rice Krispie Treat Pops for 3rd to 8th grade at the Batesville Memorial Public Library. We will use some creativity to create these fun themed treats! Register at ebatesville.com/events.
Nov. 18 at 10 a.m. - Block Play will be held during the winter months at the Batesville Memorial Public Library. Designed for children ages 1 to 4. This is a great time for free play and socializing. Register at ebatesville.com/events.
Nov. 19 at 10 a.m. - Saturday Storytime is a fun-filled 45 minute session designed to build early literacy skills. For ages 3 to 6 at the Batesville Memorial Public Library.
Nov. 21 to Nov. 23 - Pioneer Thanksgiving is a Hands On exhibit with interactive stations featuring wheat grinding, dough fun, crafts, and more! Visit the Batesville Memorial Public Library and see this fun exhibit.
Nov. 21 at 10 and 11 a.m. - Mother Goose Toddler Time for ages 0 to 3. Join Miss Sarah at the Batesville Memorial Public Library for a 30 minute interactive session designed to stimulate the learning process of babies and toddlers.
Nov. 22 at 10 a.m., 2 and 6 p.m. - Storytime with Miss Sarah is a fun-filled 45 minute session at the Batesville Memorial Public Library.
Nov. 24 and 25 - The Batesville Memorial Public Library is closed for the holiday.
Nov. 28 at 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. - Mother Goose Toddler Time for ages 0 to 3. Join Miss Sarah at the Batesville Memorial Public Library for a 30 minute interactive session designed to stimulate the learning process of babies and toddlers.
Nov. 29 at 10 a.m., 2 and 6 p.m. - Storytime with Miss Sarah is a fun-filled 45 minute session at the Batesville Memorial Public Library.
Nov. 29 at 1 p.m. - Knit Together with Cassie at the Batesville Memorial Public Library. Are you interested in knitting or learning how to knit? Join us as you work on your current project or bring your own yarn and needles for help getting started. For more info, visit ebatesville.com/events.
Nov. 29 at 6:30 p.m. - Thinking about the holidays? Join us at the Batesville Memorial Public Library for Holiday Table Centerpieces featuring Dana from The Old Schubox as she demonstrates different holiday table centerpieces using items that many of you already have in your home!
