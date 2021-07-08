BATESVILLE - The following events are planned for the last half of July at Batesville Memorial Public Library.
July 19 at 6 p.m. – Needlecrafting Circle. Bring any type of project with you to work on. You can also get help with your knitting projects. Registration not required.
July 20 at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. – Join us Under the Umbrellas, downtown Batesville for Magic Tails, a fun magic show featuring Daniel Lusk, magician. Please register for this free program sponsored by the Batesville Memorial Public Library at ebatesville.com/events. Be sure to bring your own chairs or blanket for seating.
July 21 at 10 a.m. – The Born Actors Drama Club will be led by Hannah Giesting. This six-week kids program will offer insights into different aspects of drama. Register at ebatesville.com/events.
July 23 at 10 a.m. Tales to Trails at Brum Wood sponsored by the Batesville Memorial Public Library. Register for this Adventure Trails program and build a fort using nature’s materials. This program is for all age kiddos. Register at ebatesville.com/events.
July 26 at 1 and 4 p.m. – Make It Monday. Pre-K to 2nd grade join us as we make a boat from a pool noodle. Register at ebatesville.com/events.
July 27 at 1 p.m. – Needlecrafting Circle. Bring any type of project with you to work on. You can also get help with your knitting projects. Registration not required.
July 27 from 5 to 7 p.m. – End of Summer Reading Pool Party sponsored by the Batesville Memorial Public Library. This fun program for BMPL patrons and their friends will be held at the Batesville Memorial Pool and features free admission. The concession stand will be open to purchase snacks. Please register at ebatesville.com/events.
July 28 at 10 a.m. – Drama Club will be led by Hannah Giesting. This six-week kids program will offer insights into different aspects of drama. Register at ebatesville.com/events.
