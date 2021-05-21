“Dear children, let us not love with words or speech but with actions and in truth.” – 1 John 3:18, NIV
Linda had a gift for cooking. She loved to create new meals and was constantly looking for recipes. All of her friends and family praised her culinary skills with some suggesting she should become a chef.
When Linda and her husband moved to Vermont for his job, she wanted to find a way to reach out to others in her community. A few days later, she visited a local church that had a list of those in need.
So, Linda went home and made a big batch of her favorite Southern dishes. Since her kids were little, she took them along as she made her deliveries.
She prepared meals for a family whose daughter was fighting cancer. She made rich desserts and brought them to a widow who needed someone to share a cup of coffee with. She created kid-friendly casseroles for a single parent who was struggling to make ends meet.
After a few weeks, she noticed her kids would create small arts and crafts to give to the recipients. Her 5-year-old son colored bright pictures for lonely seniors. Her daughter made puppets for sick kids. The two also strung beads together to make necklaces and bracelets they could give away.
Although she hadn’t said anything, Linda had showed her kids how to love others in their community. She set a beautiful example of love in action.
God, let me love for others spur me to take action. When I see someone hurting or weary, show me how to encourage them. In Jesus’ name, Amen.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.