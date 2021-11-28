INDIANAPOLIS - Beef & Boards Dinner Theatre's annual holiday show, A Beef & Boards Christmas, is a fast-paced romp that I highly recommend to everyone.
The show is replete with holiday cheer, traditional and contemporary songs, well choreographed dance numbers, and everything needed to put even the grinchiest Grinch in a festive mood.
You can expect plenty of costume changes, performances that bring to mind the big stage productions of the 1940s, and chorus lines reminiscent of Radio City Music Hall's world-famous Rockettes.
Santa is a focus throughout the show which also features appearances by Alvin and the Chipmunks, a flying (and tap dancing) Rudolph the Red Nosed Reindeer, a tribute to patriotism and salute to veterans, and much more.
The seven-piece Beef & Boards Christmas Orchestra that provides accompaniment and performs on its own several times throughout the show is also a noteworthy addition to this production.
The 15 performers who bring A Beef & Boards Christmas to life are all to be commended for a job well done, with a special nod to Jalynn Steele and Michael Ray Fisher who really turn it up a notch in the second act.
A Beef & Boards Christmas run through December 23.
Tickets, available at beefandboard.com or by calling the B&B box office at 317-872-9664, are priced at $50 to $75 and include a delicious holiday buffet and free parking.
Beef & Boards is located at 9301 Michigan Road, adjacent to The Pyramids on Indy's north side.
