INDIANAPOLIS - The holiday season is full of traditions and opportunities to make memories. In my humble opinion, two of the key ingredients required are delicious food and quality entertainment. You will find both of those in ample supply at Beef & Boards Dinner Theatre in Indianapolis.
Taking in their classic production of “It's A Wonderful Life,” now on stage through Dec. 23, set the tone for the holidays in the most perfect of ways. However, if you haven’t already acquired your reservations for this classic, you may be Scrooged as tickets, which include Chef Larry Stoops' holiday buffet, are extremely limited for remaining performances.
Even if you aren’t able to see this impressive production, fear not! Another timeless Christmas show is waiting in the wings. Charles Dickens’ “A Christmas Carol” opens on December 2, for select dates, to share its wonderful message along with traditional carols. Check beefandboards.com for availability and pricing, or call the box office at 317.872.9664.
One of the greatest gifts that Beef & Boards offers is the availability of gift certificates. You can share their upcoming phenomenal 50th Anniversary Season with all of your loved ones.
Making its B&B debut, their season opener is the stellar murder-mystery “Clue.” Clue is followed up with high-energy fan favorites: “Footloose,” “Beauty and the Beast,” “Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat,” and “White Christmas.”
Other shows new to the B&B stage include “An American in Paris” and “Grumpy Old Men, the musical.” Add to that the Duke Ellington tribute musical “Sophisticated Ladies” and you have a year filled with some of the best entertainment around.
Start your own traditions with a night out at Beef & Boards - providing an elegant environment, mouth-watering meals, magnificent entertainment, and first-rate service for 50 years.
Visit beefandboards.com to get all the information for show dates, VIP Memberships, ticket reservations, and gift certificates.
You can even “gift” yourself a season membership and save Santa the trip!
