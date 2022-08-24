INDIANAPOLIS - Put those sweaters back in the drawer and hold off on “pumpkin-spice-everything” season. Summer isn’t over yet! In fact, it’s bigger and better and funnier than ever! That’s what you will discover at Beef & Board’s current production of Jimmy Buffett’s Escape to Margaritaville. You can almost feel the tropical breezes as you enter the lobby.
The real thrill of the islands explodes as the stage comes to life with colorful multi-level sets, spot on backdrops and visual effects that make you feel like the palm trees are swaying in the breeze and the ocean is moving towards you at high tide.
Escape to Margaritaville features the timeless music of Jimmy Buffet, including both original songs and favorites like “Cheeseburger in Paradise,” “Margaritaville,” “It’s Five O’ Clock Somewhere,” “Fins,” “Volcano,” and many more. It tells the story of Tully (Kyle Souther), a part-time bartender, part-time singer and full-time charmer who thinks he has life all figured out, and Rachel (Amanda Tong), a beautiful career-minded tourist who wants nothing more than to save the world. Though their love story is a bit predictable, it is a funny and heartwarming journey that you are happy to go on. Their delivery and chemistry are spot on and draw you in right away.
Not to be overlooked is the remarkable cast that supports the leads. Rachel’s best friend Tammy (Hannah Elizabeth Boswell) accompanies her to the island resort and meets up with Tully’s best friend, Brick (Brett Mutter). These two are bright, upbeat, and totally hilarious as they discover a connection that is undeniable. The resort owner, Marley (Rachel Bibbs) and retired-pilot-resident-bar-fly, J.D. (Jeff Stockberger) add the perfect finishing touch to the comedic plot lines. They even break the fourth wall in the best way with a Buffett classic about “getting drunk” that has the crowd participating and roaring with laughter! These two are often scene stealers and provide some of the most memorable moments in the show.
To this recipe, add in equal parts superb costuming; a top-notch quality orchestra; a remarkable multi-talented chorus; and Chadd (Logan Moore) “the guy you love to hate”, shake well and top it off with a tiny bamboo umbrella. That is the recipe for the perfect summer send off. It is not to be missed!
Escape to Margaritaville runs through October 2 and tickets are available at beefandboards.com, or by calling the box office at 317-872-9664.
