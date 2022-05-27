INDIANAPOLIS - Last Saturday, I got to take my daughter to experience one of my all-time favorite Disney movies presented live on the Beef & Boards stage: Mary Poppins!
This show was so cute and wholesome, and was perfect for the whole family to enjoy. My daughter, who is 7, absolutely loved it and keeps talking about wanting to go and see it again!
Mary Poppins centers around young Jane and Michael, who have a struggling relationship with their father. After going through nanny after nanny, finally one comes into their lives and reconciles their relationship with a bit of tough love and even a little touch of magic.
This show features all of the beloved hits from the original Disney film such as "A Spoonful of Sugar," "Chim-Chim Cher-ee," and, of course, "Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious."
Beef & Boards production of Mary Poppins is on stage for through July 10. Tickets range from $51 to $76 and include the always delicious buffet prepared by Chef Larry Stoops with select beverages. There is also a $10 discount for any children between the ages of 3 and 15!
You can purchase tickets online at beefandboards.com or by calling the Beef & Boards box office at 317-872-9664 anytime between 10 a.m. and 7 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Wednesdays.
