INDIANAPOLIS – Saturday, I had the opportunity to return to Beef & Boards Dinner Theatre for the first time in more than a year. I am so happy to see they are back in full swing, and still absolutely crushing it with their amazing shows and food.
My fiancé and I always enjoy B&B shows, and we were both very excited to return on such a high note with their wonderfully done production of Newsies. This show was amazing, from the musical numbers to its focus on more serious issues, and we had a lot of fun seeing it.
Newsies, based on the 1992 motion picture, focuses on the real-life Newsboys Strike of 1899. The New York Newsies went up against two newspaper publishers, Joseph Pulitzer of the New York World and William Randolph of the New York Journal, to fight for the chance to earn a liveable wage.
Joshua Schwartz, previously seen as Bobby in Saturday Night Fever, stars as Jack Kelly. Also returning to the stage are Sarah Daniels (Hairspray, The Little Mermaid, Grease) as Katherine Plumber, Jeff Stockberger (Hairspray, 42nd Street, A Christmas Carol) as Joseph Pulitzer, and Chris Trombetta (The Little Mermaid, Grease, West Side Story) as Crutchie.
Newsies runs through October 3 at Beef & Boards Dinner Theatre near The Pyramids on the north side of Indianapolis. Tickets range from $50 to $75 and include a delicious dinner buffet presented by Chef Odell Ward. Newsies is rated PG for some mild language and violence.
For tickets visit beef&boards.com or call the Beef & Boards Dinner Theatre Box Office at 317-872-9664.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.