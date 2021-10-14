INDIANAPOLIS - My fiancé and I recently had the pleasure of attending another amazing production at Beef & Boards: "Phantom."
This show was absolutely captivating! The singing, acting, and overall production were just incredible! It was definitely the perfect show to start off the spooky season. Of the many B&B productions I have attended over the years, this is one of my very favorites.
A mysterious, masked Phantom is the haunt of the Paris Opera House, where he has lived in the catacombs underneath for the entirety of his life. Christine Daaé unmasks the captivating man with her beautiful, soprano singing voice. Revealing his traumatic and heartbreaking past leaves the question on whether he is truly a villain or a victim born from tragedy.
Logan Moore, who was most recently seen as Orin Scrivello, DDS in "Little Shop of Horrors" brings the Phantom to life. The show also features Courtney Cheatham, who made her debut as Maria in "West Side Story" in 2017, as Christine Daaé; Jon Rose ("Man of La Mancha," "Seven Brides for Seven Brothers," "A Beef & Boards Christmas") as Count Phillipe De Chandon; Eddie Curry ("The Sound of Music," "A Christmas Story," "Hairspray") as Gèrard Carrière; Suzanne Stark ("The Sound of Music," "Steel Magnolias") as Carlotta; and Jeff Stockberger ("Newsies," "Hairspray") as Inspector Ledoux.
Tickets range from $50 to $75 and include the always delicious Chef Odell Ward's dinner buffet with select beverages. Tickets are available on beefandboards.com or by calling the Beef & Boards Dinner Theatre Box Office at 317-872-9664.
"Phantom" is rated PG-13 for some violence and dark themes. It is featured on the B&B stage through November 21.
Beef & Boards Dinner Theatre is located at 9301 Michigan Road, Indianapolis.
