INDIANAPOLIS – Beef & Boards Dinner Theatre, 9301 Michigan Road, has kicked off its 50th year of bringing top quality entertainment to the stage in grand style – with a hilarious production of “Clue.”
Inspired by the classic Hasbro board game and loosely based on the 1985 hit movie, “Clue” takes place at a remote mansion where six strangers assemble for an unusual dinner party.
The 13 cast members all do a fine job, but David Schmittou, who plays Wadsworth the butler, provides a particularly outstanding performance in this fun-filled farce that features more red herrings than any fish market in the country!
“Clue” was laugh out loud funny, full of puns and misdirection as each of the dinner guests became a prime suspect for the various misdeeds that took place throughout the course of the show.
“Clue” is on stage through Feb. 5 with tickets ranging from $52.50 to $79.50. The price of admission includes the show, parking, Chef Larry Stoops’ delicious dinner buffet and select beverages.
Tickets are available online at beefandboards.com or by calling the Beef & Boards box office at 317-872-9664.
I encourage anyone who enjoys a good show and delicious dinner to see “Clue” and help the staff at Beef & Boards celebrate 50 years of bringing professional theatre to central Indiana.
Other shows planned for this year include “Footloose The Musical,” “An American in Paris,” Disney’s “Beauty and the Beast,” “Sophisticated Ladies,” “Grumpy Old Men The Musical,” “Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat,” and Irving Berlin’s “White Christmas.” Given this venue’s long history of staging quality productions, I’m looking forward to seeing all of them!
