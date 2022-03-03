INDIANAPOLIS - This past weekend, my fiancé and I experienced one of the liveliest shows I have had the privilege to see on the Beef & Boards stage.
Kinky Boots was magnificent!
This show features music by Cyndi Lauper, which was super fun to see, and the show overall was incredibly heartwarming and emotional in all the best ways.
The show centers around Charlie, whose father owns a shoe factory. After his father tragically passes, it’s up to Charlie to salvage the family business.
Charlie soon realizes saving the business isn’t going to be an easy task, when thankfully he meets Lola who is soon to turn his entire life around. Polar opposites, these two come together to create a line of stiletto boots the world has never seen before.
Jacob Butler, recently seen as Jean-Claude in Phantom and Young Scrooge in A Christmas Carol, stars as Charlie Price. Making his Beef & Boards debut as Lola is Jonathan Studdard. Peter Scharbrough (A Beef & Boards Christmas, Newsies) plays Don; Sarah Daniels (Newsies, Hairspray, The Little Mermaid) plays Lauren; Devan Mathias (Oklahoma!) plays Nicola; and Eddie Curry (Phantom, The Sound of Music) plays George.
Kinky Boots is on stage through March 27th at Beef & Board Dinner Theatre. Tickets range from $51 to $76 and include a delicious buffet and select beverages.
For tickets, visit BeefandBoards.com or call the box office at 317-872-9664.
