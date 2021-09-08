GREENSBURG - There's something you can do that will make someone really happy. Read this, give it some thought , then let Kevin Mittge know how you're related to others listed in this column (blog, email, mailing address and phone number are below).
I hope you're looking forward to 2022 as much as I am. Lots of people are, including former residents. The following letter came a couple of weeks ago and it started a fine conversation. Did you know that Dave Robbins, who was born in Decatur County was a famous trombone player in the Harry James band? That item was found by John Pratt who is working on the big 200-year celebration for next year. Dave Robbins was the letter writer's fourth cousin. Kevin Mittge said Dave's family left Decatur County and were in Texas for the 1940 census when Dave was about 16 years old. Read more about Dave Robbins here: "Dave Robbins The Canadian Encyclopedia."
Here's the letter: "I was just visiting my cousin Janet Ketchum Armbrust up in Montana and she suggested I contact you about some advice about a family reunion in Decatur County. I am a Myers descendant (Janet's family line), but also a Robbins descendant; my ancestor Nathaniel Robbins left Decatur County with his entire family in 1852 to take the Oregon Trail west. I have worked on the Robbins family history for decades, have visited Decatur County, have followed the Oregon Trail west, and written a book about all the various Robbins wagon trains that came west. Several years ago I started writing a Robbins family history blog (robbinsroots.blog).
"In 1922 the Robbins family held a huge reunion (according to the Greensburg newspaper 1,000 people attended - see attached photo) celebrating 100 years of being in Decatur County. I believe at least one member of the Oregon Robbins family went back to Indiana for that reunion. I suggested in my blog that we have a 200th anniversary reunion in 2022. There are several readers of my blog who are interested in helping plan such an event but none of them live in or near Greensburg. Unfortunately I don't really have any Greensburg contacts. Surely there are remaining Robbins-surnamed group in Decatur County, which also includes the Stewarts, Whipples, Tresslers, and a lot of others. (Including Jackson, Hendricks, Pleak, Guthrie, Ferris, Eubanks, Thornburg, Elder, Kitchen, Davis, McGee, Smith, Jackson, Evans, Pavy, Miller, Evans, Stout, Gillespie, Lemmon, Burney, Gilchrist, Storms, Moore, Lanham, Sefton, Patton, Thorne, Back, Taylor, Eward, Worland, Whipple, Welch, Sturgis, Stark, Woodfill, Johnson, Templeton, Knarr, Thurston, Kirkpatrick, Christian, Nation, Stone and more.)
"Janet suggested that since you write a column for the newspaper you might have suggestions as where I can turn. Maybe this would make a human interest story: 'Befuddled Oregon genealogist seeks help planning reunion in Indiana!'
"My questions are: (1) Is anyone already planning a bicentennial reunion for 2022? (Russell suggested that a lot of the family reunions have faded away) (2) or, are there any plans for a regular annual Robbins family reunion that would welcome relatives from across the country to make a larger, special event? (3) or are there Robbins family descendants in Greensburg/Decatur County who would be interested in helping plan such an event with cousins from around the country? It would be very helpful (well, probably necessary) to have someone local who can advise about venues, dates, etc." (end of letter)
Kevin said he's easiest to reach via email but usually carries his cell phone. He works full-time as a professional librarian at the local library, currently Monday through Friday. Kevin Mittge, 85372 Glenada Rd., Florence, OR 97439, (541) 590-5176, mittge@yahoo.com.
Wouldn't it be magnificent if some members of the families would return for the 200 year reunion? And then in 2122 people will be learning what happened at the 2022 reunion.
