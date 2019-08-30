There is a common misconception that calisthenics, also known as bodyweight strength training, is only for students attending their school’s gym class.
For people not yet familiar with calisthenics, it is an ancient form of exercise, performed way before gyms were invented. It is also known as bodyweight strength training because as the term implies, you only need to use your own body in order to perform calisthenics exercises.
Some of the most commonly known bodyweight strength training exercises include push-ups, squats, lunges, and jumping jacks. Recently, more movements and routines have been developed as well as progressive variations of classic exercises. Some of the moves combine single exercises in order to create a totally unique movement.
But what exactly are the benefits of bodyweight strength training? Why should you choose this form of exercise over others? While any exercise is better than no exercise at all, adopting a bodyweight strength training routine will definitely one of the best decisions you can make. Here are the reasons why.
Practical and Convenient
How many times have you been tempted to buy that trendy piece of fitness equipment you saw on home TV shopping, only to realize that it’s just too expensive. Just as pricey as that gym membership or those spin classes everyone is raving about! Or if you actually bought the equipment, it just ended up stuck in your basement never even seeing the light of day? These fitness paraphernalia often look so easy to use but when you get them they’re either too bulky, complicated, or take too much space.
For most people, the cost and the effort of working out often become a deterrent for them to actually start a fitness routine. These two excuses are not applicable when it comes to bodyweight strength training. You can start working out even with zero cash because you only need to use your own body to do the exercises – no equipment necessary. There are so many videos and resources available on the web which can actually help you especially if you are a beginner on how to the movements correctly. Because you are only using your body, this means you don’t really need that much space to exercise. You can do it in the comfort of your own home, outside your house, on the beach, or anywhere you are! Even if you are travelling, you can still continue with your routine.
Time-Efficient
Most bodyweight training exercises are compound exercises that target large muscle groups in your body at the same time. They are multi-tasking exercises that saves you a lot of time because unlike isolation exercise machine in the gym that only train one part of your body, many other muscles are being targeted in just a single exercise.
For example, when you perform a triceps curl with a machine in the gym; you are only training your triceps or the back of your arms. However, if you do a push-up, this classic exercise will train your triceps, pectorals or chest muscles, deltoids or shoulders, abdominal muscles, and the serratus anterior or the wing muscles under your armpit.
Develops Overall Strength
While this is an amazing way to develop your overall body strength, calisthenics will exceed your expectations because not only will it make you stronger, it will also develop your mobility or range of motion, flexibility, balance, stamina, and coordination. Improving these things
simultaneously will be beneficial not only when you are exercising or participating in sports, but especially in your day-to-day life as you perform functional movements such as pulling, pushing, bending, running, or reaching up. This also makes you less prone to injury and body pain.
Balanced Looking Physique
To illustrate this point, compare the physique of a bodybuilder and a gymnast. Bodybuilders typically use machines and free weights to form their muscles aesthetically according to what is fashionable in the industry. The problem with this is that some bodybuilders end up with unbalanced looking physiques, usually with their upper body much larger that their legs.
Compared to a gymnasts, however, who constantly train in their sport using their own bodyweight, the muscles are much leaner and balanced looking. As mentioned earlier, bodyweight strength training trains multiple muscles in the body simultaneously. What this does is provide you with a more balanced physique.
It’s Progressive
Whether you are a beginner or an advanced athlete, you can use calisthenics as your strength training exercise. There are so many variations of every exercise that can make them easier or more challenging. What this means is that bodyweight strength training chooses no one because anyone can practice it right here, right now!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.