GREENSBURG – Last week, John Pratt reminded those on Facebook that, “We’re now just two years away from the bicentennial of Decatur County. Hope someone has that on their radar.”
Wouldn’t it just be a grand thing if several people from each community or town would write what they know and/or discover about their own community: humorous stories, family stories and more. It would be a fine way to celebrate parts of our history. Someday someone, most likely many, will read them and find them of great interest. Wouldn’t it be a good project for our county when we celebrate the 200th birthday of Decatur County?
There are many schools, towns, counties named for Decatur. You may remember that Stephen Decatur was killed in Maryland in a duel with Capt. James Barron 200 years ago come March 22, 2020. He fought in the Revolutionary War and was famous for being a very successful leader in the War of 1812. He’s the one who said, “Our country! In her intercourse with foreign nations may she always be in the right; but our country, right or wrong.”
I had an opportunity to talk with Westport’s George Cann a few weeks ago. He’s been a tremendous help ever since I began writing for the Greensburg Daily News 45 years ago. In fact, in every community, town or subject, there is someone, often more than one, who knows or is curious about the history of their area. Of course, the history of our county shouldn’t be only about the very old history. Sure, it could be about the county’s beginnings, but we have to remember that today is also part of our history.
George Cann shocked me when he said, “Not many years from now I doubt if anyone will read my books or enjoy Oliver H. Stout’s poems about the early days in the county.” No! That must not happen.
Many of you know that George was raised in the Westport area, graduated from the high school there, served in the Army, went to Indiana University with a major in Math and Physics and a Master’s Degree in Education. He taught at St. Paul, then at North Vernon, and then at South Decatur High School. Later, he joined the business world.
George has also written three books about the history in and around Westport. “The History of Westport, Indiana” will be a valuable place to find information for centuries. He had to have two printings of that book that has 95 photos and five sections. But George didn’t stop there.
In 1986, he published another history book, “Memories of Westport’s 3rd Fifty Years, (1936- 1986).” This one has a little more-up to-date history. The last chapter, titled “Halley’s Comet,” is fascinating reading. I loved what some residents thought of it and when they first saw it, but his chapter on Threshing and Threshing Dinners was wonderful reading, too, as was the chapter about World War II. OK, I can’t really choose a favorite!
The third book has more photos, more histories and is titled “A Closer Look and Memories of Westport’s 3rd Fifty Years.” It was published in 2015. This book has more history outside of the Sandcreek Township and Westport area. This is an especially fine history and it has a favorite part titled Stories of the Past by Oliver H. Stout. The stories were published as a souvenir of the “Third Annual Reunion of the Old Settlers of Decatur County, Indiana.”
George tells us about Stout, who died in 1903 and wrote, “If the reader has no other interest in this book, he or she should read all of Oliver Stout’s poems, but especially one which begins on p. 91 of this book.” I agree wholeheartedly. One that I especially love is one titled, “The Grand Old Settlers Grounds.”Another favorite is about how a church got started. Stout’s poems tells us about our history in a most excellent way.
How about the following verse from Oliver H. Stout:
“And the benches were placed so the people there could face That brilliant fire of burning coal; cheerfulness filling the place; The homemade tallow candle served the purposes at night, In the place of oil or gas, or the electric light.”
I asked George if I could reprint some of Stout’s stories from his book and he gave permission. Soon I will, and I think you’ll appreciate them.
