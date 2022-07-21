John Pratt said the grand opening/ ribbon cutting for the Bicentennial Banners program is set for noon to 1 p.m. Friday, July 22. That’s tomorrow, and it will be on the front lawn of Decatur County Memorial Hospital (rain location is City Hall). There are 105 veteran banners representing Decatur County’s participation in every major war including the Civil War, and 40 non-military significant contributors.
John said he wants this to be a special event where we have as many banner recipients, their family members and friends there as possible.
“More exciting is that the Decatur County Community Foundation will have a downloadable tour by then. It will include all 145 banners broken down: Downtown (non-military), Lincoln Street and Veterans Way. The audio will include highest military award (not enough room on banners) plus noting those KIA and a few additional tidbits, like John Fogg was a Blue Angel and served in 115 combat missions,” Pratt said.
Ruthanne Gordon hopes to bring her mother down for this event “because I have a feeling she won’t miss this!” and I sure hope she does come. Marcia Sisson said she hopes they acknowledge Ralph “Izzy” Newman. “He served in three wars and will be 95 on the 20th. She said maybe he might not be able to attend, but I saw him in Aldi’s last week and he looked so young I asked if he was working there. We did get a laugh out of that. His mother Sara Newman is responsible for much information and tributes for and about our veterans. Her father was a Civil War veteran.”
Nancy Picker wishes there was room for more and John said, “ I am going to actively pursue a service organization to carry the torch in the future. I’ve started a list of interested persons.” Nancy is a retired nurse who has helped many.
Jenni Ernstes Hanna said, “ The Community Foundation is working on producing a video tour of each of the three routes. It will feature audio from John Pratt that accompanies a drive-by of the banners. It should be done in time to debut at the ribbon cutting. We thank the late Ella Jo Briggs and the Veterans Field of Interest Fund that she started for sponsoring this project, along with Nobbe Productions for putting it together.”
John said, “One of the first things that I wanted to do as the Decatur County Bicentennial Coordinator was the Bicentennial Banners Program. I admired what Batesville had done to honor their veterans. I also wanted to make ours unique and have it steeped in history, as is our Bicentennial. The end result was 105 veterans banners and 40 non-military significant contributors. The family pays for their banner in most of these programs, but we secured underwriting so no one had to individually donate. Amongst the veterans, every major war and every major military award of recognition is represented. Several were prisoners of war, including Paul Geis whose story was partially captured by Anne Frank. Those who died in the service of their country are well represented, including those who died in Vietnam.”
John asked for nominations in February in the Daily News and on Facebook, plus his own research. He made sure there was strong female representation – those who served and those who worked to honor our veterans. Our more than 6,000 veterans could not be honored individually, but it’s John’s hope another service organization will carry the torch.
“I think it is important to note our non-military significant contributors dating back to 1822,” John said. “Represented are high elected state and national officials, professional sports stars, underground railroad conductors, breakthrough scientists, agriculture pioneers, local law enforcement officers who died in the line of duty, and those who in the modern era created wonderful organizations that have helped shape our community into one that still thrives after 200 years and one that respects our past.”
