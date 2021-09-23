Thrive Alliance invites the general public to join a fun and interactive virtual program called Bingocize!
Bingocize is an evidence-based 10-week program that combines a bingo-like game with exercise and health education. The unique addition of bingo makes the game more fun and engaging. It has been shown to increase older adults’ functional fitness, health knowledge, and social engagement.
Virtual Bingocize is being offered via ZOOM from noon to 1 p.m. every Monday and Wednesday from October 4 through December 8.
Pre-registration is required, and the deadline to do so is October 1.
To sign up, call 812-372-6918 ext. 3011.
