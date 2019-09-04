NASHVILLE, INDIANA -- The Indiana Audubon is hosting its annual fall birding gathering at Brown County State Park, in Nashville, Oct. 4-6.
The event includes a multitude of speakers, field hikes, as well as a bird watching field trip to nearby Yellowwood State Forest and Lake Monroe.
The Saturday evening keynote speaker is Jay Bolden, a Senior Consultant Biologist at Eli Lilly & Co. in Indianapolis.
Bolden’s work is helping to save Horseshoe Crabs and the endangered Red Knot by testing a synthetic alternative to the crab blood that is used by the pharmaceutical industry. Jay will discuss his biomedical revolution research, and share his experiences in Delaware Bay, New Jersey, the world’s largest concentration of Horseshoe Crabs, as featured on the popular WNYC podcast Radiolab.
Early bird registration for the weekend event starts at $62 with discounts for Indiana Audubon Society members. Additional dinner keynote fees apply. Registration can be found on the events page at www.indianaaudubon.org/events.
For more information about the weekend festival, call (219) 728-8351 or email kmehn@comcast.net.
To learn more about the Indiana Audubon Society and to search for programs near you, visit them on the web at www.indianaaudubon.org.
