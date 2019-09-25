COLUMBUS — Our Hospice of South Central Indiana invites you to experience the magic of live theater right here at home. Broadway Memories, an all-new concert event at 7 p.m. Saturday (Sept. 28) will be at Judson Erne Auditorium at Columbus North High School for one night only.
Musical selections performed by five Broadway stars will celebrate the best of Broadway, from classic to contemporary, and proceeds will benefit Music & Memory®, a music program of Our Hospice to enhance patients’ lives through music.
New York Casting Director and Producer Stephen DeAngelis returns to produce and host Broadway Memories, an all-new concert event created exclusively to benefit Our Hospice of South Central Indiana. Five of Broadway’s finest vocalists will recreate their most memorable musical moments and career highlights, display their great versatility, share backstage behind-the-scenes anecdotes and participate in an enlightening and entertaining question-and-answer session with the audience.
Students from Columbus East, Columbus North, Columbus Signature Academy – New Tech, and home-school will also make a special guest appearance to perform with the Broadway stars.
“We are excited to bring this one of a kind show back to Columbus. This year’s performers represent the best of Broadway. We guarantee this will be a memorable night of musical theater right here at home. New this year, we are partnering with the musical directors and choral directors at both Columbus East and Columbus North High schools to give students the opportunity to work with the New York Casting Director, Stephen DeAngelis; Broadway performer, Jon Peterson; and Musical Director/Accompanist Eugene Gwozdz, which will add a new twist to the event,” said Laura Leonard, Our Hospice President.
MUSIC & MEMORY® is a researched-based program for patients who suffer from a wide range of cognitive and physical challenges to find renewed meaning and connection in their lives through the gift of personalized music. Leonard continued, “We are looking forward to expanding Music & Memory to more patients and the funds from this event will support this new, valuable program.”
Scheduled Broadway performers are: Jackie Burns (Broadway’s longest running Elphaba in Wicked; If/Then; Hair). Ali Ewoldt (who most recently concluded over two years as Christine Daae in Broadway’s longest running musical The Phantom of the Opera; The King and I (Tuptim); Les Miserables (Cosette). Drama Desk Award winner Lisa Howard (Escape to Margaritaville; It Shoulda Been You; Priscilla Queen of the Desert; 9 to 5 The Musical; South Pacific; The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee). Wade Preston (the Piano Man in the Broadway production of Movin’ Out which is a celebration of the music of Billy Joel). Tony Award nominee Josh Young (Judas in the Broadway revival of Jesus Christ Superstar and John Newton in Amazing Grace). Musical Director/Accompanist will once again be Eugene Gwozdz. Musical selections will celebrate the best of classic and contemporary Broadway. Shows represented will include Wicked; The Phantom of the Opera; Les Miserables; Jesus Christ Superstar; The Sound of Music; West Side Story; The King and I; Jekyll and Hyde; Movin’ Out; Million Dollar Quartet; Rodgers and Hammerstein’s Cinderella; If/Then; It Shoulda Been You and Into the Woods.
Tickets are available now online at http://ourhospice.seatyourself.biz or you can order via phone by contacting Our Hospice at 812-314-8004.
Show only tickets are priced at $50, $35, $25 and $15; $100 A Zone and $85 B Zone tickets include a private post-show champagne reception with the performers.
