BROWN COUNTY – The public is invited to Brown County State Park Friday (Nov. 15) for a dedication celebrating the addition of Weed Patch Trail, a 2.4 mile mountain bike trail constructed in partnership with the Hoosier Mountain Bike Association.
The ceremony starts at 11 a.m. near the park office and fire tower. Guests may bring mountain bikes for a ride on the trail after the dedication, or join a guided hike on the trail.
Light refreshments will be provided after the dedication, courtesy of the park’s Abe Martin Lodge.
Weed Patch Trail will provide an integral connection between the campground, the Limekiln Trail, and the rest of Brown County’s existing 36-mile mountain bike trail system. With its flowy descent, approachable climbs and limited technical elements, the new trail provides access for intermediate level riders and offers a unique riding experience not found elsewhere in the park.
The trail was constructed by Spectrum Trail Design with support of volunteers from HMBA, Cummins, and Salesforce.
Funding for the project includes a Next Level Trails grant to HMBA, who is providing the required match dollars. The NLT grant includes Weed Patch and two other new mountain bike trails in the park, which will total 7.5 miles of new trail by 2021. The new trails will provide connectivity with existing trails and park amenities such as the campground, park office, and Hesitation Point.
Mountain bike trails in Brown County State Park are multi-use and are open to hiking as well as cycling. Riders should obtain a $5 daily or $20 annual off road cycling pass before using park mountain bike trails. Passes can be purchased at gates, the park office or online at ShopINStateParks.com.
The International Mountain Bike Association (IMBA) designated Brown County as a Bronze-level Ride Center in 2015, and riders visit from many parts of the country to enjoy the trails, the park, and the community of Nashville.
Brown County State Park (on.IN.gov/browncountysp) is at 1406 W. Ind. 46, Nashville.
