GREENSBURG - Hi there. I'm Buddy, Mom's precious dog, writing Mom's column today. I'm an Australian Sheperd just like Taussie who came before me and who I heard oh so much about when I first got here, sheesh!
Mom was going to name me Brutus, but after picking me up from where I was born in Crawfordsville when I was eight weeks she said she didn't think Brutus fit me. Mostly, though, she calls me "Baby" or "Angel Darlin." I was supposed to be a toy Aussie like Taussie, but I turned out to be a mini, not because I'm fat or because Mom likes to give me lots of yummy treats, but Mom thinks that has something to do with my having arthritis in my joints.
I turned 5 years old in April. I know you were as upset as I was that Mom didn't let me write my birthday column last year. See, Mom has let her dogs write a column on their birthdays for about 40 decades, but last year she said it was a scary world out there and people wouldn't appreciate some dog writing about his happy life. We didn't go anyplace at all and nobody came to see me either. It was boring as all get out so I wouldn't have written about a happy life anyhow, but there is no arguing with Mom!
Well, we did get to have some visitors; Mollie and Nancy would visit and Mollie would take me walking if I was in the mood. Sometimes I just decide not to go walking. Mollie and Mom don't understand that I have rights too. I try telling them that, but they simply pretend not to understand. When Nancy comes, we go to get me a plain hamburger. I tell you, I do like those plain hamburgers (although once a week is hardly enough)! Julie moved away but still comes to see me. She drove Mom to pick me up five years ago and she took the photo with this column.
The exercise that I like the most is when a flying thing gets in the house. I chase it all day if necessary. I just run after 'em, jumping and scaring 'em to near death. But Mom finally says she's tired of me jumping about and gets a swatter after it. By then that flying thing is so tired it's easy for Mom to get 'em with the swatter.
I got real sick last spring and threw up all over everything -- well, not everything, just our bed, floor, couch and car. Dr. Hank is good to me but I still watch him like a hawk. Once, when my knees were hurting so bad that I couldn't walk, he carried me to the truck and performed a miracle right there in his office. Mom takes me to Dr. Hank's but sometimes it isn't fun, so I refuse to get out of the car and go in. But Mom goes in and tells on me and they come out to carry me in.
The thing that made the last year the absolute worst year ever for Mom and me was the phone call that Mom got in October telling her that Tracey had died. Tracey was my sister (even though she always said, "That dog is NOT my sibling!”). I didn't mind, though, 'cause she loved me a whole bunch. When she came to stay with me while Mom had knee surgery, I nearly went out of my mind with worry, but Tracey was real good to me. She told me I was a "good dog" a lot, so I know she loved me.
Nothings been the same around the house since October. It's been mostly sad since my sibling died. I do my best to make sure Mom's doing OK. You may not believe this, but my sibling sent me a message to take good care of Mom and she checks in on both of us from time to time. You know it's true that dogs understand and can see a lot more than most people give us credit for. Anyhow, I do my best, because to me my Mom is the best.
I look forward to talking to you next year, on my actual birthday!
