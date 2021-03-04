Two things before sharing about 10 huge tobacco barns once seen on what, at the time, was farmland on the west side of North Broadway. Some of us remember when there were only two barns left but others remember when all 10 were there.
First – Let’s never forget that Dr. Leroy Burney, who was appointed the eighth Surgeon General of the United States in 1956 -1961 by President Dwight Eisenhower, was the first Federal official to publicly identify cigarette smoke as a cause of lung cancer. Dr. Burney was born in Burney, right here in Decatur County on Dec. 31, 1906.
Second – Last week’s column about the Erdmann building on the east side of the square brought some great comments. Beth Lowe, daughter of the late Walter B. and Anna Paul Lowe, has one of the Erdmann Cigar Boxes and posted a picture of it. She said the cigar box was a childhood treasure that her father saved and that it probably belonged to his father Cassius Clay Lowe who died in 1909.
Beth said one of the stamps on the box says “Union Made Cigars,” and said “sometime in the 1920s my father went to Cuba with Ike Isgrigg and Ernie Erdmann. We had a photo of the men in Havana smoking huge cigars.”
Diana Fowler Mack said that her grandfather, Smiley Fowler, taught many art classes on the second floor of the Erdmann building. That’s where you see the enclosed balcony. Of course, that was after the Erdmann cigar company was out of business.
The 10 tobacco barns on North Broadway were built on land that was then owned by Joseph Graham. Jethro Meek said the land was later owned by Col. Walter Kalb who was an Air Force officer and the family lived on the northeast corner of Franklin and Central. Charity Mitchell at the museum found material that said each of the barns measured 110x200 feet each. The barns were completed early in 1911 close to a railroad spur at that time. They were built by the American Tobacco Company at a cost of more than $100,000, a huge sum in those days. They filled more than 2,000 freight cars each year.
Bob Seifker remembers that his family had horses that were kept on the land that the barns were on. He said, “The area was fenced and secured with a lock. I think my sisters usually just rode on the property. They had to cart the saddles and other tack since there was no place to store it.” That was after the barns no longer held tobacco or owned by the American Tobacco Co.
Mike Spillman, who suggested that I might try to find out more about the barns, remembers when all 10 were there on the property. He and Jethro remember that the barns were painted black which was part of the way the American Tobacco Company cured their tobacco. After the barns no longer held tobacco, they were painted white and used as warehouses. Another story has it that the barns were torn down and new buildings built and painted white. I believe the first story.
Spillman remembers how very large the barns were. He said, “If you can find a photo of them that shows the boxcars beside them you can see that the barns would hold many car loads of tobacco. The tobacco had to be dried and held at a certain humidity. That meant heat and some sort of moisture control. There must have been employees but who were they?” Maybe we will hear from one of the employees or a member of his family.
Why Greensburg for the barns? It’s hearsay but it was rumored that tobacco companies were cheating the growers by offering only pennies on the tobacco. The farmers began burned the company’s warehouses so they were moved to where there was little if any tobacco grown.
You might remember an ad by the American Tobacco Company that featured a very fast talking tobacco auctioneer who delivered rapid-fire patter always ending with the dramatic, “Sold American!”
