GREENSBURG - It's been fascinating to read the copy of the memories of the Bewley's Bakery, written by Anna (Bewley) Shireman, given to me by David Anderson.
There were earlier bakeries in Westport. In 1919, possibly the first bakery there was called the Westport Bakery and it was run by Vernon Kennedy. Then, John Bilieu ran it. In 1922, Curtis Hamilton purchased it from him.
In 1927, Lester and Stella Bewley were living in Greensburg at 420 W. First Street when they bought the bakery. Not long after they changed the name to Bewley's Bakery. It went from a small town bakery to one that furnished baked goods to cities and towns. During its peak years the bakery had 12 routes. Some of the towns were Madison, Vevay, Columbus, Charlestown and two routes to Indianapolis. The small towns in between were customers too.
At the end there were five routes. One was Washington, Indiana, and the Madison route went over into Kentucky. It was often referred to as "One of the cleanest bakeries in the state." It was one of the first bakeries to use cellophane to wrap bread.
After the post office moved the flour bin at the bakery was made into two stories. Before new flour was put in Mr. Bewley cleaned the bin. One day he lost his balance and fell in. The good thing was that the bin was nearly empty of flour. He made a lot of noise, but because a train was going by no one could hear him. They finally got a rope to get him out. He wasn't hurt, but it created quite a stir!
The bakery prepared several kinds of bread with different names: Blue Bird, Honey Bun, potato, Silver Crest, Sta-Fresh, whole wheat, a twin loaf, and a sandwich bread made of sour dough. The raisin bread was very popular. Certain dough was made by hand because Lester Bewley thought machinery took the flavor out of the dough.
The first buns were sheet-buns, not sliced, and were left in the pans. Later they made individual buns and sliced them, and also started slicing the sheet-buns. The bakery made yeast doughnuts, cinnamon rolls and bread sticks. They made jelly-roll and cake doughnuts and sticks too. They made a pan-roll; it was 12 little pieces of dough and every time the ladies of St. Dennis Church had their annual chicken supper, Dad furnished some or all of the pan-rolls for the supper.
In February 1932, the St. Paul Bakery burned. The Westport Bakery baked bread for the out of business St. Paul bakery until the burned bakery could get back on its feet.
I had an opportunity to talk with Gert Kuntz last week. She told me about the famous butterfly cookies that her dad, Owen Wiggens, made. Gert said, "Dad brought the recipe from Detroit when he moved to Westport in 1939 after marrying my mom." More about them next week.
The day started and ended about the same each day. It started with making jelly rolls and cinnamon rolls that were baked in the ovens, then raisin bread, whole wheat bread, then pan rolls and buns. While the bread was being made on one side, the donuts, cinnamon rolls and sticks were being fried on the other.
Norman Voiles suggested that I get in touch with Faith Coombs of Westport. Faith said, "I am not the last relative, but the only one left in Westport. Most of my memories about the bakery are of the people who worked there, as well as sights and sounds and wonderful smells. I remember packaging Girl Scout cookies and how Grandpa Bewley taught the fast way to count to 12 along with my cousins. I do have good memories of the bakery."
Faith has promised to tell us her memories in next week's and the last column about Bewley's Bakery. Along with Faith, please share your memories of that business.
