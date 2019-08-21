COLUMBUS – The Columbus Area Arts Council will present a free performance by Dance Kaleidoscope, an Indianapolis-based contemporary dance company, in concert with Exhibit Columbus. The site-responsive performance will take place 11 a.m. to noon Sept. 14, beginning at “Into the Hedge” by SO–IL on the Bartholomew County Courthouse Lawn before moving to “Entry Portal” by D. Martinez and E. Santiago at The Republic Building and ending at “Soft Civic” by Bryony Roberts at Columbus City Hall.
Following the performance, the Council for Youth Development will hold the kick-off celebration for their Youth Empowerment Summit, noon to 2 p.m., at City Hall.
This is the second site-responsive program between the Arts Council and Dance Kaleidoscope, echoing a similar collaboration in 2017. This performance is made possible by the generous support of the City of Columbus, Indiana Arts Commission and the National Endowment for the Arts.
“Dance Kaleidoscope’s performance during Exhibit Columbus’ inaugural exhibition was an incredible way to experience multiple art forms coming together in the public space,” said Anne Surak, Artistic Director of Exhibit Columbus. “When selecting sites for the 2019 exhibition, we thought deeply about how to activate the civic crossroads of downtown.”
The performance will be choreographed by David Hochoy, Artistic Director of Dance Kaleidoscope.
“We are thrilled to be collaborating once more with the Columbus Area Arts Council for a site-specific performance with these three works of art,” says Hochoy. “Two years ago the results proved exciting for choreographers, dancers and spectators alike, and we eagerly anticipate what this year will bring!”
Exhibit Columbus is an annual exploration of architecture, art, design, and community, and the flagship event of Landmark Columbus, whose mission is to care for the architectural legacy of Columbus and inspire communities to invest in architecture, art, and design to improve people’s lives and make cities better places to live.
The Columbus Area Arts Council has been a leading arts agency in Bartholomew County since 1972, partnering with state, regional and local arts and culture organizations to bring the arts to everyone. CAAC is a not-for-profit corporation supported by public and private donations, the City of Columbus, the Indiana Arts Commission and the National Endowment for the Arts.
Cummins Inc. is the Arts Council’s investor-level sponsor for 2019.
For more information, visit artsincolumbus.org and facebook.com/artsincolumbus, or call 812-376-2539.
