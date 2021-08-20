COLUMBUS – Our Hospice of South Central Indiana is offering a half-day bereavement camp for children from 1 to 3:30 p.m. Saturday, September 18, at Columbus Youth Camp.
Any child ages 5 to 12, who has experienced the death of a significant person or persons in their lives, is welcome and encouraged to attend. Camp Eva provides a structured and supportive environment for children to openly share their feelings and memories of their loved one.
“Children experience grief differently than adults,” said Cathy Campbell, Manager of Support Services at Our Hospice of South Central Indiana. “Children often grieve in spurts as it is difficult to handle these challenging feelings all at once. Children may also incorporate themes of death and dying into their play. They also cope with grief differently at various developmental stages. Their grief may express itself in various emotions including anger, sadness, shock, fear and sometimes relief.“
Camp Eva was started by Melissa Clark in 2016, and since 2017 Our Hospice has partnered to grow the camp and provide this important outlet to children in our communities. Clark has been a volunteer for Our Hospice since 2015 and is also a Licensed Clinical Social Worker.
Our Hospice President Laura Leonard said, “We are so pleased to be able to provide bereavement services to children and grateful to our donors who provide the funds for us to offer this important camp and support these children and families through their grief.”
Campbell continued, “Any child who has experienced a loss is welcome to attend! The camp is free of charge. This camp is important because it allows children to explore and express their grief through various creative medium including arts, music, pet therapy, play theater, interactive and team building exercises. This gives a safe and confidential space to process grief with other children and also be able to balance a heavy topic with some play and fun. It is truly important to give children the free space to talk and express their feelings. Adults may believe that it will cause more harm for a child to talk about death, but typically talking is a way to work through concerns or questions they may have and to come to terms with the loss. Children are usually often very aware and know more than we may realize.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.