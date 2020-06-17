UT Martin
MARTIN, TENNESSEE — The outstanding academic achievements of undergraduate students at the University of Tennessee at Martin have been honored with publication of the Spring 2020 Chancellor’s Honor Rolls for the College of Agriculture and Applied Sciences, College of Business and Global Affairs, College of Education, Health, and Behavioral Sciences, College of Engineering and Natural Sciences and the College of Humanities and Fine Arts.
To be eligible for the Chancellor’s Honor Roll recognition at UT Martin, a student must take at least 12 hours of credit (pass-fail courses are not included) and achieve a 3.2 (B) grade point average based on a 4.0 scale. Students can make the Chancellor’s Honor Roll with honors (3.2 through 3.49), high honors (3.5 through 3.79) or highest honors (3.8 through 4.0).
• Greensburg – Kiara K. Nobbe, High Honors.
Ohio University
ATHENS, OHIO - More than 9,500 students qualified for the spring semester 2020 Dean's List at Ohio University, including main and regional campuses.
Students included:
Kerri Loyd of Brookville
Victoria Gobel of Sunman
Students on the Dean's List came from an array of states, as more than 40 states were represented, including: Kentucky, Alabama, Maryland, California, Virginia, Connecticut, Florida and Ohio, as well as Puerto Rico and the District of Columbia.
Ohio students must earn at least a 3.5 grade point average for the semester with a schedule of classes totaling at least 15 hours, 12 of which were taken for letter grades, to achieve this distinction.
More than 5,000 students graduated with bachelor's, master's or doctorate degrees from Ohio University for spring semester 2020.
Students included:
Brittany Hoegeman of Batesville with Bachelor of Science in Nursing
Brandi Jolliff of Metamora with Master of Science in Athletic Administration
Summer Lesar of Rushville with Bachelor of Science in Nursing
Sarah Murphy of Milan with Bachelor of Science in Nursing
The graduates represented many areas of the United States and an abundance of countries, including: Canada, Ecuador, China, Ghana, India and Japan.
