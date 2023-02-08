Fr
anklin College
FRANKLIN, IN – Franklin College has announced the president’s and dean’s list for the fall 2022 semester.
Students named to the president’s list have achieved academic distinction by earning a perfect 4.0 grade point average while completing a minimum of 12 credit hours during a regular semester.
The following students have been named to the president’s list and are from Southeastern Indiana:
Aaron Black, a senior, from Greensburg.
Taylor Cooney, a junior, from Greensburg.
Students named to the dean’s list have completed a minimum of 12 credit hours during a regular semester, earning a grade point average of at least 3.5 but less than 4.0.
The following students have been named to the dean’s list and are from Southeastern Indiana:
Emma Back, a sophomore, from Brookville.
Kameron Darnold, a freshman, from Osgood.
Trevor Newby, a sophomore, from Greensburg.
Lucas Paddock, a sophomore, from Connersville.
Rebecca Pfeifer, a senior, from Greensburg.
Desiree Sparks, a freshman, from Osgood.
Indiana University Kokomo
KOKOMO, IN – In the fall 2022 semester, 794 full-time Indiana University Kokomo students earned chancellor’s list or dean’s list honors.
Chancellor’s list students earned a 4.0 grade point average (GPA), while dean’s list students earned a minimum 3.5 GPA on a scale of 4.0, while carrying at least 12 credit hours throughout the grading period.
Among the students recognized was Hannah E. Koors of Greensburg.
James Madison University
HARRISONBURG, VA – Versailles resident Nora Meyer has been named to the Dean’s List at James Madison University for the fall 2022 semester.
Students who earn dean’s list honors must carry at least 12 graded credit hours and earn a GPA of between 3.5 and 3.899.
Meyer is majoring in Nursing-BSN.
Lee University
CLEVELAND, TN – Lee University congratulates Trinity MacPhee of Osgood on earning Dean’s List honors during the Fall 2022 semester.
Dean’s List recognition is earned by full-time, undergraduate students with a semester grade point average between 3.7 and 4.00.
Lincoln Memorial University
HARROGATE, TN – Lincoln Memorial University has announced that Katherine Bedel, of Oldenburg was placed on the Dean’s List for the fall semester of 2022.
A total of 556 undergraduate students were honored for high academic achievements.
To be placed on the Dean’s List, the student must be a full-time undergraduate and have a 3.5 or higher, grade-point average for the semester.
Manchester University
NORTH MANCHESTER, IN – Manchester University congratulates 322 undergraduate students who were named to the Fall 2022 Dean’s List.
The following students are on the list:
Hilary Ernstes of Greensburg, majoring in Criminology; and
Bradley Walling of Westport, majoring in Biology-Chemistry
Undergratuate students earning a semester grade point average of 3.5 or higher who have completed at least 12 semester hours with no more than three hours of Pass/Not Pass grades are included on the Dean’s List.
Students with more than one hour of Incomplete (I) or Not Recorded (NR) grades at the end of the semester are not eligible for the Dean’s List.
Miami University
OXFORD, OH – Miami University students who are ranked in the top 20 percent of undergraduate students within each division for the fall semester 2022-23 have been named to the Dean’s list recognizing academic excellence.
They include:
Nick Walsh of Brookville, who earning a B.S. in Information Technology;
Austin Newberry of Sunman, who earning a B.S. in Commerce in Small Business Management; and
Lauren Kelley of Brookville, who is earning a Bachelor of Arts in Strategic Communication, Individualized Studies.
Miami University Regionals
OXFORD, OH – Miami University students who are ranked in the top three percent of undergraduate students within each division for the fall semester 2022-23 have been named to the President’s list recognizing academic excellence.
They include:
Olivia Stenger of Sunman, who is earning a Bachelor of Science in Biology, Neuroscience;
Emily Harrington of Brookville, who is earning a B.S. in Nursing;
Ashlan Hill of Brookville, who is earning a B.S. in Nursing; and
Caitlin Tom of West College Corner, who is earning a B.S. in Social Work.
Miami University Regionals names students to the part-time dean’s list who earned a high academic standing and were enrolled in less than 12 graded credit hours and earning a 3.6 or higher GPA during the 2022-23 fall semester.
Students named to the list include:
Kelsey Williams of Cedar Grove; and
Donna Amrhein of Brookville.
The Citadel
CHARLESTON, SC – Caleb Raab of Oldenburg is one of the more than 650 cadets and students recognized for their academic achievements during the fall 2022 semester.
Gold stars are awarded to cadets and students at The Citadel who achieved a 3.7 grade point average or higher. Cadets and students who achieve gold star recognition are also placed on The Citadel’s dean’s list.
Those cadets may wear gold stars on their uniforms throughout the semester following their academic achievement. A gold star recognition certificate is awarded to non-cadet students who meet the requirements; veteran and active duty students are also awarded challenge coins.
