Colgate University
HAMILTON, NEW YORK - Erik Tuveson of Batesville is a graduate of Colgate University in the Class of 2020.
Tuveson, a graduate of Groton School, majored in History at Colgate.
Tuveson received a Bachelor of Arts degree Summa Cum Laude at Colgate's 199th Commencement, which was held virtually on May 17 this year.
Colgate is a leading American university for students who want classes with rigor, faculty with passion, and confidence in knowing they will learn how to thrive in work and life. Colgate offers 56 majors and supports 25 Division I athletic teams on a campus of about 3,000 students in central New York. Learn more at colgate.edu.
Carthage College
KENOSHA, WISCONSIN - This fall, Carthage welcomed more than 700 new students who have persevered through trying circumstances to start the next leg of their educational journey.
Alyssa Thomas of Batesville is one of the 700 starting their journey.
"You're an historic class in a year at Carthage that will be like no other before," President John Swallow tells the incoming class in a welcome video.
Ohio University
ATHENS, OHIO - Melanie Stone of Greensburg graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Nursing from Ohio University.
More than 1,900 students graduated with bachelor's, master's or doctorate degrees from Ohio University for summer semester 2020.
The graduates represented many areas of the United States and an abundance of countries, including: Vietnam, China, Chile, Iran, Mexico, and Great Britain.
University of Findlay
FINDLAY, OHIO - Mackenzie Schantz of Brookville has enrolled at the University of Findlay for fall 2020. New students began their studies at UF on Aug. 17.
Schantz is pursuing a degree in animal science. Schantz is a graduate of East Central High School.
The Citadel
CHARLESTON, SOUTH CAROLINA - Caleb Raab of Oldenburg is one of the nearly 500 cadets and students recognized for their academic achievements during the spring 2020 semester.
The traditional parade honoring the cadets was cancelled; but recognizing the academic successes of Citadel cadets and students is a special tradition each semester, even one as atypical as this. These cadets and students earned their grades in unique circumstances and were able to focus on their studies while transitioning to virtual learning in March 2020.
Gold stars are awarded to cadets and students at The Citadel who achieved a 3.7 grade point average or higher. Cadets and students who achieve gold star recognition are also placed on The Citadel's dean's list.
Raab also was named to the Dean's List in recognition of being registered for 12 or more semester hours with a grade point average of 3.20 or higher, with no grade of I (Incomplete) and no grade below C for work in a semester.
He also was named to the President's List, one of the most distinguished cadet awards presented by The Citadel. The list is a combination of the Dean's List and the Commandant's Distinguished List and is composed of cadets who contribute the most to their companies while maintaining excellent military and academic records.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.