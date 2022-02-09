Franklin College
FRANKLIN, IN – Franklin College has announced the president’s and dean’s list for the fall 2021 semester.
Students named to the president’s list have achieved academic distinction by earning a perfect 4.0 grade point average while completing a minimum of 12 credit hours during a regular semester. The following students have been named to the president’s list and are from Southeastern Indiana:
Aaron Black, a junior, of Greensburg.
Andrew Montgomery, a senior, of Saint Paul.
Makayla Plymale, a senior, of Sunman.
Students named to the dean’s list have completed a minimum of 12 credit hours during a regular semester, earning a grade point average of at least 3.5 but less than 4.0. The following students have been named to the dean’s list and are from Southeastern Indiana:
David Carpenter, a senior, of Milan.
Sydney Carson, a sophomore, of Westport.
Kitley Kern, a senior, of Sunman.
Devyn Kerr, a senior, of Cedar Grove.
Lucas Paddock, a freshman, of Connersville.
Rebecca Pfeifer, a senior, of Greensburg.
Grace Ramey, a sophomore, of North Vernon.
Olney Central College
OLNEY, ILL — Outstanding students at Olney Central College have received academic honors for the Fall 2021 Semester.
Students named to the Chancellor’s List have attained a grade point average of 3.90 or higher, on a 4.0 scale. Those on the President’s List have achieved a grade point average between 3.75 and 3.89, while those students named to the Dean’s List have earned a grade point average between 3.50 and 3.74.
Chancellor’s List:
Greensburg: Bailey Springmeyer
Miami University
OXFORD, OH – Miami University students who are ranked in the top 20 percent of undergraduate students within each division for the fall semester 2021-22 have been named to the Dean’s list recognizing academic excellence.
Emily Harrington of Brookville, earning a B.S. in Nursing in Nursing
Austin Newberry of Sunman, earning a B.S. in Commerce in Small Business Management
Jenna Watterson of Brookville, earning a B.S. in Education, Certificate in Integrated Eng Lang Arts Edu, Fostering Just Communities
Donna Amrhein of Brookville
Patti Cossel of Cedar Grove
Ashlan Hill was named to the Miami University fall 2021-22 President’s list.
Miami University students who are ranked in the top three percent of undergraduate students within each division for the fall semester 2021-22 have been named to the President’s list recognizing academic excellence.
Hill, from Brookville, is earning a B.S. in Kinesiology & Health, B.S. in Nursing degree in Public Health, Nursing.
The Citadel
CHARLESTON, SC – Caleb Raab of Oldenburg is among the more than 1,300 cadets and students named to the Dean’s List for the fall 2021 semester.
The dean’s list is a recognition given to cadets and students who are registered for 12 or more semester hours and whose grade point average is 3.20 or higher, with no grade of I (Incomplete) and no grade below C for work in a semester.
Cadets who are named to the dean’s list receive a medal, which is worn on their uniform during the semester following their academic achievement. Non-cadet students on the dean’s list are presented a certificate.
Raab is also among the more than 650 cadets and students who earned a Gold Star..
Gold stars are awarded to cadets and students at The Citadel who achieved a 3.7 grade point average or higher. Cadets and students who achieve gold star recognition are also placed on The Citadel’s dean’s list.
Trine University
ANGOLA, IN – Trine University students completed degrees at the end of the Fall 2021 semester.
Nicolas Wethington of Milroy
Kaitlin Vanderbur of Greensburg
Trine University students were named to the Dean’s List for the Fall 2021 term. To earn Dean’s List honors, students must complete a minimum of 12 hours and have a grade point average of 3.500-3.749.
Abigail DeCamp of North Vernon
Hallie Fenimore of Rushville
Talon Gobel of Sunman
Ethan Wallace of Hope
Trine University students were named to the President’s List for the Fall 2021 term. To earn President’s List honors, students must complete a minimum of 12 hours and have a grade point average of 3.750-4.000.
Kendall Dickman of Batesville
Lowell Everhart of Greensburg
Joseph Hawk of Milan
Kevin Staggs of Greensburg
Elizabeth Westerfeld of Osgood
