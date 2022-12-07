Palmer College of Chiropractic
DAVENPORT, IA - John Reer of Batesville has been named to the summer 2022 trimester Dean's List at Palmer College of Chiropractic's main campus.
The Citadel
LEXINGTON, VA - Caleb Raab, a native of Oldenburg, was recently initiated into the The Citadel - The Military College of South Carolina Circle of Omicron Delta Kappa, the National Leadership Honor Society. The Society welcomed 235 new initiates from 11 universities during October 2022.
Students initiated into the Society must be sophomores, juniors, seniors, or graduate/professional students in the top 35% of their class, demonstrate leadership experience in at least one of the five pillars, and embrace the ODK ideals. Fewer than five percent of students on a campus are invited to join each year.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.