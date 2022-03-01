Cedarville University
CEDARVILLE, OH - Cedarville University students Alina Sanders from Brookville, majoring in Worship, and Alease Brier from Brookville, majoring in Prof Writing & Info Design, were named to the Dean's List for fall 2021.
This recognition requires the student to obtain a 3.5 GPA or higher for the semester and carry a minimum of 12 credit hours.
Geneva College
BEAVER FALLS, PA - Geneva College announces the Dean's List of undergraduate students for the fall 2021 semester.
To be eligible for this recognition, students in traditional programs must earn a GPA of at least 3.6 while passing 12 credit hours or more.
Edmund Gaskins from Greensburg was named to Geneva College's Dean's List for the fall 2021 semester.
Miami University
OXFORD, OH - Miami University awarded degrees to students during fall commencement December 10, 2021.
Tatiana Davis of Osgood graduated with a Master of Music degree in Music Performance.
Mia Hillenbrand of Batesville graduated with a B.S. in Kinesiology & Health degree in Nutrition.
Ohio University
ATHENS, OH - More than 1,800 students graduated with bachelor, master's or doctorate degrees from Ohio University for fall semester 2021.
Graduates included Rita Grote of Greensburg, who graduated with a BSN majoring in Baccalaureate Nursing from Ohio University's College of Health Sciences and Professions, and Sarah Kathman of Milan, who graduated with a BSN majoring in Baccalaureate Nursing from Ohio University's College of Health Sciences and Professions.
Ohio University Gladys W. and David H. Patton College of Education student Brady Linkel of Cross Plains has been named to the university's fall 2021 Dean's List.
Trine University
ANGOLA, IN - The Trine University Wind Ensemble celebrated the 20th anniversary of the "The Lord of the Rings" movies with a concert featuring music from the epic film series on Sunday, Feb. 27.
Christopher Campbell of Batesville, majoring in Chemical Engineering, performed with the Wind Ensemble. Campbell plays alto saxophone.
