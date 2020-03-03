IUPUC
COLUMBUS – A total of 304 students earned Dean’s List honors for the Fall 2019 semester at IUPUC, with GPAs of 3.70 or higher. They included:
Batesville
Edwin Michael Bohman, Angelina Nicole DeCilles, Eric Dreyer, Jordan Miller, Mary Norman, Rachel Spurlock, Jennifer Zins
Columbus
Marilu Alamo Tapia, Jorge Anaya Arguelles, Abigail Anderson, Cailyn Dawn Arnholt, Brianna Arreola, Daniel Preston Ayers, Kacy Lee Baker, Stephanie Faith Baumgartner, Jessica Burke Beaty, Casey A Beck, Joseph A Bloom, Kelli Lea Ann Booker, Molly Mae Bowker, Jessica R Bowling, Sari Carol Brodey, Ellie Buntin, Nadine Burton, Zachary T Butler, Andres Jordan Campos, Kamryn Lorenne Cantu, Lindsey Ann Cash, Gwendolyn Anne Castaneda, Lorna Elaine Clark, Nikia Clipp, Claire Berniece Cunningham, Kari Allison Erwin, Karol M Espinoza, Jennifer Kay Eubanks, Connor Farnsley, Sidney Taylor Fields, Toni Daniele Fisher, Victoria G Ford, Sydney A Franks, Laura Freeman, Ryan Nicholas Gahimer, Nathan Bryce Gibson, Ty E Gilliam, Brandy Jo Gilliatt, Astra Erin Goodin, Hannah Kae Michelle Graham, Allison Chase Green, Kiah Clare Haggard, John Hale Jr, Alicia Harvey, Betsy Hoeflinger, Bushra N Jameel, Christa Lynn Johns, Kyle Wesley Johns, Jeffrey Lynn Johnson II, Hannah Kelley, Daniel Kelly, Sarah Beth Kendall, Yashvardhan Laxmikant Kesti, Natasha Kever, Colleen Ann Kiefer, Shelby Klave, Taylor Grace Knapp, Emilee Lynn Konkle, Sylas Warren David Kuhfahl, Taylor M Kuhfahl, Jessica Rachel Lange, JoeB Darrell Lawson Sr, Hannah Rachelle Manlief, Breanna N Martoccia, Autumn Lee Matern, Cassandra Caroline McDonald, Riley Catherine Shea Meade, Nettie Elizabeth Miller, Nicole Marie Miranda Fontanez, Aeron Moore, Adrian Alexander Morales, Madeline O Morris, Logyn Ashton Naylor, Nellie Niese, Paulina Nieto, Xiaofei Ouyang, Amaia Perez, Taylor Perry, Ciara Phares, Lauren Haley Elizabeth Pike, Ava Rae Pruitt, Megan E Purdue, Jennifer Rae Ratliff, Gage Scott Renner, Brooke Rush, Lindsay Ann Schaefer, Cynthia Louise Scott, Adrienne Elizabeth Shea, Jennifer Jo Shipley, Cheyanne Taylor Smith, Chloe F Smith, Breanna Cheyenne Speer, Tyra Renee Squibb, Sharon Wangeci Thompson, Avery Lewis Todd, Lauren Tucker, India Alexis Vega, Priscilla Villarreal, Ruben Vizcarra Valdez, Mya Brielle Wall, Peyton Marie Walsh, Avery Wendel, Kyle Randall Whitis, Caleb Wayne Willey, Lyndsey Michelle Wolfe, Michelle Renee Yerges
Flat Rock
Madison Abigail Giles
Greensburg
Kyle Christopher Bumbala, Heather Brooke Dance, Payten Lynne Ewing, Chelsey L Gindling, David Milton Gray, Nikolette Jackson, Savannah Kiefer, Samantha Ann Krieger, McKella Jesse Lynette, Alec Matthew McCullough, Hannah Marie Pulskamp, Abigail G Sallee, Ashley N Saylor, Alexis Shackelford, Jacob Arthur Springmeyer, Kenneth E Stier, Nolan Keith Storm
Hartsville
Connor Harrison Bridges, Darrian Rochelle Kelley
Hope
Maclyn Gabriel Greenlee, Jadon J Jones, Kameron James Lawson, Jamie Malcomb, Dylan Menefee, Payton Mechelle Miller, Tristan Leigh Schaefer
North Vernon
Caleb J Abrell, Abbigail Lynn Allman, Luke Allen Barber, Carrie Caldwell, Rebecca Sue Campbell, Luke Christopher Cardinal, Nathaniel L Gootee, Jesse Hanna, Meagan Nichole Inman, Felicity Irene Kirchner, Elizabeth Marie Lynch, Rayann N Mull, Kaydee Loraine Sandefur, Trace Sporleder, Cody James Teltow, Gregory C Vann, Elizabeth Vogel, Carla Renee’ Walker, Kerrigan Alexa Wyatt
Oldenburg
Susan Marie Magee, Bailey C Meyer
Saint Paul
Halley Renee Huber, Natalie V Veerkamp
Shelbyville
Hailey Paige Allen, Kayla R Benefiel, Amy Sue Brandt, Katelyn Nicole Clark, Marie Fischer Taylor, Amanda Fralich, Daymon James Higdon, Olivia J Jones, Drew M Mathies, Kaitlyn Kristine Richards
Vernon
Eric Wayne Genda
Westport
Jessica Barkdull, Elizabeth R Burkhart, Bryce Andrew Eaken, Emily Paige Grissom, Chloee D Smith
IUPUC is a welcoming campus, offering individual experiences for dreamers, doers, and leaders to learn, discover and contribute in one’s own way. Our small campus provides big opportunities for students to discover who they are and who they want to be. For more information, go to www.iupuc.edu.
Millikin University
DECATUR, ILLINOIS – Millikin University is pleased to announce that Sean Miller of Hope is among the outstanding undergraduates who have been named to the Dean’s List for the fall 2019 semester.
Students who attempt 12 graded credits during a fall or spring semester and earn a grade point average of 3.5 or higher earn Dean’s List honors. Students earning a perfect 4.00 grade point average on 12 graded credits attempted earn High Dean’s List honors.
Millikin University is a private, comprehensive university with a diverse student population of approximately 2,200 undergraduate and graduate students. Millikin offers more than 50 majors in the College of Fine Arts, College of Arts and Sciences, College of Professional Studies and Tabor School of Business, and is located on a 75-acre residential campus in Decatur, Ill.
Ivy Tech Columbus
COLUMBUS – An Ivy Tech Community College student from the Columbus campus has received an Award for Excellence in Career and Technical Education from the Indiana Department of Education.
Ty Moorman, who is studying in the advanced automation and robotics technology program, was honored during a ceremony at the Indiana Government Center Auditorium.
The Indiana CTE Awards for Excellence program identifies and celebrates career and technical education students, programs, and active partnerships that contribute to high quality career and technical education, career services displaying excellence in Indiana, and outstanding contributors to careers in technical education in Indiana.
Applicants for IDOE CTE awards were accepted across the state. Statewide, Ivy Tech earned awards for eight programs and seven partnerships. Moorman was one of 11 Ivy Tech students to receive an award.
Moorman is from Millhousen in Decatur County and graduated from Jac-Cen-Del High School. He has earned his industrial electricity certification and will graduate with an associate degree in Advanced Automation and Robotics. He plans to seek a career as an automation service engineer.
Advanced automation and robotics technology is one of 40 academic programs offered at the Ivy Tech Columbus campus that can prepare students to enter the workforce or start their pathway to advanced degrees.
Students can now enroll at Ivy Tech at five different times during the year as opposed to three. March 16 is that next class start date and Ivy Tech is encouraging students to apply now to be ready to start class in March. For more information, visit ivytech.edu.
Ivy Tech Community College serves communities across Indiana, providing world-class education and driving economic transformation. It is the state’s largest public post-secondary institution and the nation’s largest singly accredited statewide community college system. It is accredited by the Higher Learning Commission and a member of the North Central Association.
