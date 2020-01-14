Bob Jones University
GREENVILLE, SOUTH CAROLINA – Faith Boardman, a sophomore Cinema Production major from North Vernon, was among over 900 Bob Jones University students named to the Fall 2019 Dean’s List.
The Dean’s List recognizes students who earn a 3.00-3.74 grade point average during the semester.
Located in Greenville, South Carolina, Bob Jones University provides an outstanding regionally accredited Christian liberal arts education purposely designed to inspire a lifelong pursuit of learning, loving and leading.
BJU offers over 100 undergraduate and graduate programs in religion, education, fine arts and communication, arts and science, health sciences, and business.
BJU has nearly 3,000 students from nearly every state and more than 40 countries.
DePauw University
GREENCASTLE, INDIANA – The Dean’s List recognizes students who achieve a semester grade point average of 3.5 or higher on a 4.0 scale. Congratulations on this well earned achievement!
Then following local students were named to DePauw’s Fall 2019 Deans List:
Seth Brawner (North Vernon)
Lauren Eckstein (Batesville)
Kyle Kramer (Greensburg)
Noah Mack (Greensburg)
Founded in 1837, DePauw University is a top-ranked, 100% residential, private liberal arts university in Greencastle, Ind. Through its College of Liberal Arts and School of Music, DePauw provides highly personalized education in small classes, with 95% of its graduates employed or in graduate school within six months of graduation. DePauw is ranked 5th for study abroad, and 80% of students receive academic credit for off-campus study, including internships, independent projects and service work. The university is ranked in the top 20 for both graduate salaries and internship opportunities among private institutions, 8th for Fulbright Scholars, 8th for producing top business executives, 8th for graduate salaries, and 2nd for Teach For America employees. Our graduates have a 90% acceptance rate for medical school and an 80% acceptance rate for law school, both well above the national average.
Olivet Nazarene University
BOURBONNAIS, ILLNOIS – Payton Brower of Milroy was named to the dean’s list at Olivet Nazarene University during the recently completed fall 2019 semester.
To qualify for inclusion on the dean’s list, a student must have been enrolled as a full-time undergraduate student and must have attained a semester grade point average of 3.50 or higher on a 4.00 grading scale.
Olivet Nazarene University is an accredited Christian, liberal arts university offering more than 140 areas of undergraduate and graduate study, including the Doctor of Education in ethical leadership. Olivet’s 275-acre park-like main campus is in Bourbonnais, Illinois, 50 miles south of Chicago.
Slippery Rock University of Pennsylvania
SLIPPERY ROCK, PENNSYLVANIA – Slippery Rock University has announced its dean’s list for the fall 2019 semester. The dean’s list consists of SRU undergraduate students who earned an adjusted semester grade-point average of 3.5 or higher, based on a schedule of at least 12 newly attempted and earned credits.
The following are SRU students from your coverage area who made the dean’s list:
Lauren Carmichael from North Vernon.
Slippery Rock University, founded in 1889, is a member of Pennsylvania’s State System of Higher Education. The University is shaped by its normal school heritage and characterized by its commitment to intellectual development, leadership and civic responsibility. SRU provides students with a comprehensive learning experience that intentionally combines academic instruction with enhanced educational and learning opportunities that will help them succeed in their lives, professional careers and be engaged citizens.
Today, SRU is a four-year, public, coeducational, comprehensive university offering a broad array of undergraduate and select graduate programs to more than 8,800 students. The University has earned full institutional accreditation through the Middle State Commission on Higher Learning and discipline specific accreditations.
Located in the rolling hills of western Pennsylvania, the 660-acre campus is less than an hour north of Pittsburgh, one hour south of Erie, and 45 minutes east of Youngstown, Ohio. Two major highways, I-79 and I-80, intersect with seven miles of the University, conveniently linking it to the entire Commonwealth and its contiguous regions.
