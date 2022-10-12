Hamilton College Quantitative & Symbolic Reasoning Center
CLINTON, NY - Ryley McGovern, of North Vernon is serving as a peer tutor for physics in Hamilton College's Quantitative & Symbolic Reasoning Center this year.
The QSR Center supports students in the development of their academic skills, and fosters collaborative learning and intellectual growth. It offers drop-in learning support and one-on-one and small group tutoring, as well as statistical support for theses, research, and projects.
The QSR tutors are students who excel in one or more areas of quantitative and symbolic reasoning and have been recommended by the departments for which they tutor. They have taken the courses they tutor and have been trained in tutoring techniques and interpersonal relations.
McGovern, a sophomore, is a graduate of Columbus North High School.
James Madison University
HARRISONBURG, VA - Versailles resident Nora Meyer has enrolled at James Madison University for the fall 2022 semester. Meyer's selected major is nursing.
Southern New Hampshire University
MANCHESTER, NH - It is with great pleasure that Southern New Hampshire University congratulates the following students on being named to the Summer 2022 President's List. The summer terms run from May to August.
Full-time undergraduate students who have earned a minimum grade-point average of 3.700 and above for the reporting term are named to the President's List. Full-time status is achieved by earning 12 credits over each 16-week term or paired 8-week terms grouped in fall, winter/spring, and summer.
Elizabeth Burns of Carthage
Tia McConnell of Batesville
Logan Combs of Greensburg
Brooklyn Leisure of Greensburg
Jordan Hatton of North Vernon
The Cumberlands
WILLIAMSBURG, KY - In recognition of academic performance, the Office of the Vice President for Academic Affairs at University of the Cumberlands has announced the students named to the Dean's List for the Summer 2022 semester.
To be eligible for the Dean's List, students must be enrolled in at least 12 credit hours (a full course load), maintain a minimum cumulative grade point average of 3.50, and be in good academic standing.
Congratulations to Shaye DiMeglio of Sunman on making the Dean's List this summer!
University of the Cumberlands would also like to congratulate Shaye Fisbeck of Sunman on completing their Bachelor of Science in General Studies this August. Well done, Patriot!
