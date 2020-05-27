Franklin College
FRANKLIN, INDIANA – Franklin College elected new students into the Student Foundation for the 2020-2021 academic year.
Established in 1980, The Student Foundation is a group of 25 juniors and seniors with a 3.0 GPA or higher who are invited to assist the President’s Office and the Office Development and Alumni Engagement with events and programs.
The organization aims to serve as official student representatives at college and alumni gatherings with a focus of making guests feel welcomed and engaged. Members are expected to hold themselves to the highest possible standards at all times, representing the very best of Franklin College.
The Student Foundation assists with programs and events such as Grizzly Grand Prix, Homecoming, the President’s Tailgate and Senior Week.
New members of the Franklin College Student Foundation include:
Andrew Montgomery, sophomore, the son of Ty and Tiffany Montgomery of Saint Paul.
Bob Jones University
GREENVILLE, SOUTH CAROLINA – Faith Boardman, a junior Cinema Production major from North Vernon, was among approximately 800 Bob Jones University students named to the Spring 2020 President’s List.
The President’s List recognizes students who earn a 3.75 or higher grade point average for the semester.
Bob Jones University provides a Christian liberal arts education purposely designed to inspire a lifelong pursuit of learning, loving and leading.
BJU has nearly 3,000 students from nearly every state and more than 40 countries.
