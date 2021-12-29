University of Maryland
ADELPHI, MD – Morgan Schofield of Greensburg was named to the dean’s list for the fall semester at University of Maryland Global Campus.
To be eligible for the honor, a student must complete at least six credits during the term, earned a grade point average of at least 3.5 for the term, and maintained a cumulative GPA of 3.5 at UMGC.
Established in 1947, University of Maryland Global Campus is a world leader in innovative educational models, with award-winning online programs in disciplines including biotechnology, cybersecurity, data analytics, and information technology that are in high demand in today’s increasingly technical, global workplace.
With an enrollment of some 90,000 students, UMGC offers open access with a global footprint and a specific mission-to meet the learning needs of students whose responsibilities may include jobs, family, and military service. The university offers both undergraduate and graduate degree and certificate programs, including doctoral programs.
Miami University
OXFORD, OH – The part-time dean’s list at Miami University Regionals is reserved for students with a 3.6 or higher GPA who were enrolled in less than 12 graded credit hours during the spring 2021 semester.
Craig Yeager of Brookville is being recognized for academic excellence.
Nationally recognized as one of the most outstanding undergraduate institutions, Miami University is a public university located in Oxford, Ohio. With a student body of nearly 19,000, Miami effectively combines a wide range of strong academic programs with faculty who love to teach and the personal attention ordinarily found only at much smaller institutions. Miami Regionals includes three community-based locations of Miami University in Hamilton, Middletown and West Chester. Miami is a highly regarded public university with a national reputation.
