DePauw University
GREENCASTLE -- Sarah Wilder from Batesville has been named to the Tiger Pride Honor Roll.
Wilder is one of 208 DePauw student-athletes named to the Tiger Pride Honor Roll for achieving at least a 3.40 grade point average for the 2019 spring semester.
The honor roll, started in the 2012 fall semester by Stevie Baker-Watson, DePauw's Associate Vice President for Campus Wellness and Theodore Katula Director of Athletics and Recreational Sports, recognizes DePauw student-athletes who are members of an NCAA varsity athletics team and have a semester grade point average of 3.40 or higher.
