Indiana Connections Academy
INDIANAPOLIS – Indiana Connections Academy recently inducted more than 60 students into its National Honor Society (NHS) for the 2020/2021 school year.
Included in the NHS class is Abigayle Lydy, grade 11, and Loren Martin, grade 12, from Greensburg.
As a full-time, online public school, Indiana Connections Academy held an online induction ceremony allowing students to recite the NHS pledge and be recognized.
The induction recognizes high school students in grades 11 and 12 who have demonstrated the four pillars of NHS: everyday scholarship, service, leadership and character.
“Being inducted into the National Honor Society serves as an extraordinary recognition for students,” said Jennifer Osburn, advisor of the National Honor Society at Indiana Connections Academy. “Membership in NHS lays the groundwork for lifelong success and offers students a unique opportunity to prepare for college or career.”
For more information about Indiana Connections Academy, visit IndianaConnectionsAcademy.com.
Indiana Connections Academy (INCA) is a K-12 virtual charter school authorized by Ball State University that offers students statewide a high-quality, highly accountable, tuition-free, public education option. INCA delivers superior, personalized education for students, with the freedom and flexibility to experience our online learning community from anywhere. The combination of state-certified teachers, a proven curriculum, technology tools, and community experiences creates a supportive and successful online learning opportunity for families and children who want an individualized approach to education.
For more information, call 888-410-6502 or visit IndianaConnectionsAcademy.com.
Information provided
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.