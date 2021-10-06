Ohio University
ATHENS, OH - More than 1,900 students graduated with bachelor, master's or doctorate degrees from Ohio University for summer semester 2021.
Students included:
Kerri Loyd from Brookville, graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Nursing (Baccalaureate Nursing) from the College of Health Sciences and Professions at Ohio University during the Summer 2021 semester.
Paul Satchwill from Batesville, graduated with a Master of Arts (English) from the College of Arts and Sciences at Ohio University during the Summer 2021 semester.
Marietta College
MARIETTA, OH - Kae-Lynn Lowe of Greensburg has enrolled for in-person learning as part of Marietta College's Class of 2025 for the fall 2021 semester.
Lowe, who is a graduate of Greensburg Community High School, is majoring in Health Science.
Students can pursue bachelor's degrees in more than 50 majors offered at Marietta.
Approximately 360 new students officially joined Marietta College during the traditional Matriculation ceremony on Aug. 16.
In-person classes began Aug. 23.
