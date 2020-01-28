University of Kentucky College of Arts and Sciences
LEXINGTON, KENTUCKY – Sophia Brown of Batesville was named to the Fall 2019 University of Kentucky College of Arts & Sciences Dean’s List.
During this term, Sophia’s academic major was Neuroscience. This accomplishment is a sign of Sophia’s hard work and committment to learning.
More than 1,950 undergraduate students have qualified for the Fall 2019 College of Arts and Sciences Dean’s List. Students on the Dean’s List earned 12 or more credit hours as letter grades with a minimum 3.60 GPA for the semester.
Home to 19 academic departments that offer major degrees in 27 disciplines and 36 minors, the College of Arts and Sciences provides education in fundamentals to every undergraduate student at the University of Kentucky and builds foundations for advanced study in every field. Its faculty integrates innovative research with exceptional teaching and outreach, thereby providing paths to understanding the past, solving the problems of today and imagining the possibilities of tomorrow.
Culver-Stockton College
CANTON, MISSOURI – Congratulations to Cody Theobald on being accepted into Culver-Stockton College’s incoming class for the fall 2020 semester.
Theobald, from Greensburg, and a senior at North Decatur Jr-Sr High School, also was awarded the Promise Scholarship, a $6,000 per year scholarship for four years. This scholarship is awarded based upon academic credentials and is renewable provided the student remains in good academic standing.
Culver-Stockton College, located in Canton, Missouri, is a four-year residential institution in affiliation with the Christian Church (Disciples of Christ). C-SC specializes in experiential education and is one of only two colleges in the nation to offer the 12+3 semester calendar, where the typical 15-week semester is divided into a 12-week term and a 3-week term.
C-SC is a member of the Heart of America Athletic Conference and the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics.
Information provided
